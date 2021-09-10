23 Must-Haves From the Nordstrom Summer Sale -- Last Days to Shop

Summer may be coming to an end, but the fun is just getting started. Labor Day weekend is coming to an end and with it come Labor Day 2021 sales. The Labor Day holiday serves as the unofficial start of fall and is always a great time to save on beauty, fashion, home, tech and other items. Nestled between the recent Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and November's Black Friday/Cyber Week shopping bonanza, Labor Day 2021 -- Monday, Sept. 6 -- is sure to be a highlight of the year for shoppers to save. The one thing to note, though, is that you're not the only one looking to stock up on things like face masks, travel gear, camping gear, sunglasses, fall wardrobe essentials, handbags and so much more. The trick is to get out there and shop while the discounts are good and before these deals disappear.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO