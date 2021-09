The sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon, warming us into the mid 80s. Sunday will be breezy and mostly sunny with highs back into the low 90s. Monday's cold front is speeding up, so we have dropped the forecast to the high 70s for the afternoon. Our high temperature of the day is very dependent on the timing of the cold front and if we get enough sunshine throughout the day to warm up into the high 70s. The cold front will also bring a number of showers and storms for the day. These should be out of the region by Tuesday morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO