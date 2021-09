MUSICIANS ADD A CLASSICAL NOTE TO SOYBEAN FESTIVAL—Musicians (L to R) Douglas Owens (oboe), Charles Lewis (flute), Elaine Harriss (piano), and Bethany Ostenson (violin) presented a special “Break for Bach” concert on Saturday, September 11, during the annual Tennessee Soybean Festival. This outstanding program, which offered a time of peaceful reflection and classical music during the action-packed Soybean Festival, was titled, “Bach and the Boys: Music of J. S. Bach and His Contemporaries,” and featured works by Bach, Domenico Scarlatti, G. F. Handel, and Antonio Vivaldi. Sixteen members of the Philharmonic Music Guild were among the approximately 35 persons attending this music event held at Trinity Presbyterian Church.

