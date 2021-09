Manchester City will be looking for revenge on Saturday when it visits Leicester City for an English Premier League match at King Power Stadium. FA Cup champion Leicester beat EPL winner Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield last month, and the Foxes also won in emphatic fashion in their first meeting last season. They hammered the Citizens 5-2 at the Etihad in September, but City returned the favor in a 2-0 victory at Leicester in April. City won the Premier League title by 12 points over Manchester United last season, while Leicester was fifth, just three points behind Liverpool and one behind Chelsea. The Foxes beat Chelsea 1-0 to win the FA Cup in May.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO