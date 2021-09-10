CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Girl and the Spider – Toronto 2021

By Danielle Solzman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Girl and the Spider (Das Mädchen und die Spinne) is a subtle drama that explores the emotions that come when a roommate moves out. Lisa (Liliane Amuat) is finally moving out of the apartment and leaving roommate Mara (Henriette Confurius) behind. There’s a whirlwind of emotions that come with Lisa packing up her stuff. It’s a new start for Lisa, who lived there for years with Mara and Markus (Ivan Georgiev). As this era comes to a close, all sort of dynamics are popping up between people. Lisa’s mother, Astrid (Ursina Lardi), is seen flirting with one of the moving guys, Jurek (André M. Hennicke). Meanwhile, Jan (Flurin Giger), one of the movers, eyes Mara but she has no interest in him. This is how Jan ends up with Kerstin (Dagna Litzenberger Vinet). While all this is going on, new neighbor Karen (Sabine Timoteo) shows up–Lisa hits it off immediately with her but the same can’t be said for Mara.

Violet – Toronto 2021

Olivia Munn delivers a a career-best performance in Justine Bateman’s directorial debut, Violet, making its Canadian premiere during TIFF. Let me tell you right off the bat that you need to be in the right mindset for the film. If you don’t have the right headspace, this film could prove to be problematic. Take it from me: I had major depression hit just before SXSW this year. Because of this, I didn’t review Violet during back in March. If I did, it would have been depression talking and informing my thoughts on the film. Talk about watching a film about holding it together while you’re struggling to do so at the same time! I did do a rewatch of the film ahead of the festival and while it’s not an easy watch, there’s still a lot to admire about Bateman’s presentation of the film let alone Munn’s award-worthy performance. We’ve seen films that display anxiety and insecurities before but not in a way that Violet does.
Screendaily

‘Encounter’: Toronto Review

UK filmmaker Michael Pearce follows up ’Beast’ with this confident sci-fi drama starring Riz Ahmed. In this cleverly confounding thriller, former marine Malik (Riz Ahmed) turns an impromptu road trip with his two young sons into an elaborate game. But, as he reluctantly reveals to the boys, their very survival depends on sticking to his rules; rules designed to protect them against an alien threat. Humanity, says Malik, is threatened by an invisible plague.
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: Jessica Chastain Talks Angst Over Hollywood “It Girl” Label

Jessica Chastain is happy people have stopped sticking her with the Hollywood “It Girl” label. “Every time someone said that, I thought, oh no, because you have such a short life. That’s your death sentence as an actress,” Chastain told a press conference at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday. She was recalling arriving at TIFF as an unknown actress in 2011 with three movies: Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life, The Help and the sci-fi flick Take Shelter. “It’s wonderful to look back at it now because at the time I felt so much anxiety. I was getting so much attention,...
Becoming Cousteau – Toronto 2021

Becoming Cousteau is Liz Garbus’s new archive-heavy documentary about filmmaker and underwater explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau. When one thinks of 20th century explorers or adventurers, a few names come to mind: Jacques-Yves Cousteau, Robert Ballard, and yes, even James Cameron. The French adventurer stands out above them all. In fact, it felt like he was a household name when I was growing up. it’s truly hard to believe that next year will mark 25 years since he died. As we figure out how we can protect this planet, he is someone who we can look back to when it comes to ideas. Below the sea, however, he was a pioneer when it came to exploring so many wonders. Oscars, two television series, books, the list goes on and on. This film is no Wikipedia page but I’m sure there’s no shortage of information if you want to learn more.
The Rescue – Toronto 2021

Three years winning the Oscar for Free Solo, filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin return to Toronto with The Rescue. Once again, the filmmakers find a way to keep us on the edge of our seats. It’s a very different film from their Oscar winner in that this film focuses on the Northern Thailand cave rescue mission in 2018. The world was glued to the news as twelve boys and their coach were stuck inside this flooded cave. What we see in the film is never-before-seen footage along with exclusive interviews. This was a mission that brought together both the Royal Thai Navy SEALs and US Special Forces in planning a rescue mission. We also learn a thing or two along the way especially when it comes to cave diving and the risks that come with it.
The Wheel – Toronto 2021

Filmmaker Steve Pink, notable for his comedy movies, departs from his usual genre and gives us an intimate drama with The Wheel. This film is about two different couples and it focuses on them over one weekend. Albee (Amber Midthunder) and Walker (Taylor Gray) hope this mountain getaway will help save an eight-year marriage that could be over soon. The two of them got married as teenagers. They take advantage of what AirBnB has to offer and stay at the home of the newly engaged Ben (Nelson Lee) and Carly (Bethany Anne Lind). To no surprise, really, tensions are flowing all around. It’s pretty contagious in this picture because we don’t know if any of the relationships will make it. You feel for all four of them especially with the growing tensions. I would love to discuss the final minutes of the film but because of spoilers, I won’t.
Jagged – Toronto 2021

Lakewood – Toronto 2021

