The Girl and the Spider – Toronto 2021

Olivia Munn delivers a a career-best performance in Justine Bateman’s directorial debut, Violet, making its Canadian premiere during TIFF. Let me tell you right off the bat that you need to be in the right mindset for the film. If you don’t have the right headspace, this film could prove to be problematic. Take it from me: I had major depression hit just before SXSW this year. Because of this, I didn’t review Violet during back in March. If I did, it would have been depression talking and informing my thoughts on the film. Talk about watching a film about holding it together while you’re struggling to do so at the same time! I did do a rewatch of the film ahead of the festival and while it’s not an easy watch, there’s still a lot to admire about Bateman’s presentation of the film let alone Munn’s award-worthy performance. We’ve seen films that display anxiety and insecurities before but not in a way that Violet does.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO