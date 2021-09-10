CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans add former Chargers kicker Michael Badgley to practice squad

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 8 days ago
Michael Badgley Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After working out for the Texans earlier this week, Michael Badgley landed a gig with another AFC South team. The Titans are signing the former Chargers kicker to their practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets.

Badgley lost his job to second-year kicker Tristan Vizcaino in camp but may have a chance to resurface soon. The Titans have experienced issues at kicker over the past two seasons and are going with another new one, former Jet Sam Ficken, to start this year.

The Bolts’ kicker for most of the past three seasons, Badgley made nearly 94% of his attempts as a rookie in 2018 — including a 59-yarder — but saw that number dip to 72.7% in 2020. The Chargers kept Badgley on their active roster in 2019 despite an eight-game injury absence to start the year, when the NFL utilized stricter IR rules. They did not greenlight a fourth season, going instead with Vizcaino, who has one career game under his belt.

Ficken, 28, kicked in 15 games for the Jets in 2019 and in nine last year. A former Greg Zuerlein injury replacement in Los Angeles, Ficken landed in Tennessee via waiver claim in early August. Tennessee used Stephen Gostkowski as its kicker last season, but he made less than 70% of his field goal tries. In 2019, the Titans endured a historically bad kicking campaign, using five kickers and seeing that quintet go a combined 8-for-18.

State
Tennessee State
WKRN

Titans Tuesday transactions: safety shuffle, COVID and practice squad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With five days until the opener, the Titans roster is still in flux. Today, the team announced a handful of transactional moves. First, with the safeties – Tennessee added rookie Brady Breeze to the Reserve-COVID list. He was already on injured reserve, so this won’t change his roster status. Additionally, the team waived Bradley McDougald, but then signed him to the practice squad.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Chargers Sign CB Kiondre Thomas To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Kiondre Thomas to their practice squad. Thomas, 23, went undrafted in 2021 out of Kansas State and signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury during the team’s first preseason game against the Jaguars.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers finalize practice squad ahead of 2021 regular season

The Chargers announced on Monday that they signed cornerback Kiondre Thomas to their practice squad, finalizing the 16-man group to start the 2021 season. Thomas, the 6-foot and 186-pound corner, spent three seasons at Minnesota before transferring to Kansas State for his senior campaign, totaling 100 tackles, 11 passes defensed, two tackles for loss and an interception.
NFL
Stephen Gostkowski
profootballrumors.com

Titans Promote K Michael Badgley, S Bradley McDougald; Sam Ficken Lands On IR

Like the Texans, the Titans will need their recently added practice squad kicker to contribute immediately. Tennessee placed Sam Ficken on IR on Saturday and promoted Michael Badgley. The Titans signed Badgley to their practice squad Friday. The former Chargers specialist will suit up against the Cardinals in Week 1....
NFL
WKRN

Titans send Ficken to IR, Badgley replaces him at kicker

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans will open up the season with a new kicker, and it’s not Sam Ficken. On Saturday, the Titans placed Fickens on injured reserve. He will be out at least three weeks with a right groin issue. After signing Michael Badgley to the practice squad...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans waive K Michael Badgley, sign TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Bradley McDougald to 53-man roster

The Tennessee Titans waived the only kicker on the team’s 53-man roster and signed two veterans from the practice squad. The team announced the roster moves on Monday. The Titans waived Michael Badgley, who missed a field goal and an extra point during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He was the team’s only kicker, and no kicker was added to the roster on Monday. Sam Ficken is on injured reserve, and Randy Bullock sits on the practice squad.
NFL
Seattle Times

Titans cut Badgley, looking yet again for another kicker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are moving onto yet another kicker, waiving Michael Badgley a day after he missed an extra point and a 46-yard field goal in their season-opening loss. The Titans announced Monday that they also waived tight end Tommy Hudson and also released linebacker Jan...
NFL
Yardbarker

Titans Choose Their Next Kicker

NASHVILLE – Three weeks ago, Randy Bullock said he hoped to continue the Detroit Lions’ history of longevity with their placekickers. Tuesday, he became the latest to enter the revolving door that has seen Tennessee Titans’ kickers come and go over the last two-plus seasons. The Titans signed Bullock to...
NFL
