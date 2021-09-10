CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new kind of software is required for secure cloud digitization, says Okera

By Patrick Nelson
siliconangle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplications relating to data security and privacy are escalating as organizations shift operations to the cloud. The problems become exacerbated because as organizations introduce layers of infrastructure, they face regulatory hurdles, according to one a startup that’s set out to tackle this very issue with something of a turnkey security and privacy operating system, specifically for those in the midst of digital transformation.

