Prep volleyball: Huskies hand Pekin second straight five-set loss

Pekin teammates Taylor Gambell (25) and Emma Phillips (23) look to block an attack by Highland senior Jalynn Brown (18) during a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division high school volleyball match at Pekin High School on Thursday night. Scott Jackson/The Courier

PEKIN – Technically speaking, the Pekin High School volleyball team was able to play 48 games over the course of 16 matches in 2020.

The time lost on the floor during an unusual 5-11 season is time the Panthers are still making up for early in the 2021 season. For the second time this week, Pekin was pushed to a fifth and decisive set by a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division rival.

For the second time this week, Pekin fell in five in conference play, losing 22-25, 26-24, 15-25, 25-9 and 15-9 to visiting Highland on Thursday. The match was the third already this season for the Panthers to go the full five sets with four of Pekin's seven matches going the distance including a 2-1 win at the season-opening WACO Tournament over Columbus, who returned the favor Tuesday beating Pekin in five in the conference rematch.

"I've been telling the girls all along. They lost last year because of COVID-19," Pekin head volleyball coach Rusty Crabtree said. "We know that. There was a lot of time we could have developed out on the court that was lost due to what we dealt with in the middle of last season.

"We've got a young team this year. We're trying to find what works and doesn't work as a team. We started well with the (five-set) win over Sigourney (last Tuesday). The last two matches kind of went sideways on us, but I'm encouraged by the fact that we picked it back up. I'm encouraged by what they did, how they played and how they stuck with it all the way to the end."

The Panthers came within a point of opening a commanding two-set lead, holding a 24-23 edge in the second set after winning 25-22 in the opening set. Sarah Burton, however, came up with the first of several big points for the Huskies saving the set with a kill off Pekin's block attempt as the Huskies scored the final three points to take the second game, leveling the match at 1-1.

"I think we all did a little bit of everything in order to get that win," Burton said.

Pekin (2-5, 0-3 SEI north) seemed to regain control in the third set. Claire Roth came up with three impressive digs and an ace during a final 10-point serving run, rallying Pekin from a 15-14 deficit.

"I wasn't expecting to do that. I just kept mentally telling myself that I had to keep pushing," Roth said. "No matter what, I had to be there for my team. I couldn't have done that without them. They still put up the blocks, made the passes and had the kills."

Highland (4-3, 2-1 SEI north) responded by jumping out to a quick 7-2 lead in the fourth set, forcing a decisive fifth game with a dominant 16-point win. Roth got Pekin out to a quick start in the fifth, recording three consecutive ace serves giving the Panthers a 4-1 lead forcing Highland to call a timeout.

"I actually thought they would have tried to ice me a little earlier than that," Roth said. "When you get in that run of serves and you're feeling good, it just keeps building."

Highland responded out of the timeout, scoring three straight points to even the fifth set. The teams continued to trade points until Burton struck for a go-ahead kill and a follow-up ace, giving the Huskies the lead for good.

"I think we came together at the end," Burton said. "If we made a mistake, it didn't matter. We just had to focus on the next point and the next serve."

Pekin heads to Hillcrest Academy on Tuesday.