‘Malignant’s Bonkers Ending Will Go Down in Horror History

By Matt Singer
 8 days ago
The following post contains SPOILERS for Malignant. Do not read further until you’ve seen the movie or you’ve made peace with the fact that this article will discuss one of the most insane twists in horror history. For a movie from one of the biggest names in horror, Malignant has...

IndieWire

How to Watch James Wan’s Horror Film ‘Malignant’ for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Malignant,” James Wan’s (“Saw,” “The Conjuring,” and “Insidious”) latest horror offering, scared its way into theaters on Friday, but for those of you who want to watch from home, the film is streaming exclusively on HBO Max. Annabelle Wallis (“The Loudest Voice,” “The Mummy”) stars in the spooky movie about a woman who discovers that her debilitating dreams are terrifying realities. Rounding out the cast...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

James Wan’s Crazy New Horror Movie ‘Malignant’ Scares Up $15 Million Worldwide

In addition to the film’s release on HBO Max, James Wan‘s Malignant also opened in theaters here in the United States this past weekend, managing to scare up just $5,570,000 in 3,485 domestic theaters. That’s the lowest domestic opening of any horror movie in Wan’s career, a career that has seen the director launch some of the biggest horror franchises in history.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Could ‘Malignant’ Become James Wan’s Next Horror Franchise?

Never bet against James Wan churning out another stellar horror film series. The acclaimed filmmaker has already struck gold with such franchises as Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring, and now his latest genre effort–Malignant–may also spawn a sequel or two, according to a report on screenrant.com. Fans won’t have long to wait to see if Malignant is franchise-worthy–the film hits theaters and HBO Max this Friday, Sept. 10.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

James Wan’s Malignant Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Horror Flick

While James Wan has solidified himself as a director of anything, including blockbuster superhero movies, he, like so many, cut his teeth on the horror genre. And while many who start there go on to other things, Wan has never left horror filmmaking behind. Even Aquaman showed some of Wan's horror influence. He's currently hard at work filming the Aquaman sequel as his next original horror movie, Malignant, is getting ready to hit screens. And if the early buzz is anything to go by, he's clearly still got it.
MOVIES
Maddie Hasson
Alfred Hitchcock
James Wan
Annabelle Wallis
The Independent

Review: James Wan returns to horror with gory ‘Malignant’

There is no doubt that James Wan knows his way around the horror genre. The man behind “The Conjuring,” “Insidious” and “Saw” franchises has not had many misses. But his gruesome latest, “ Malignant,” is simply ridiculous. And that’s not even taking into account the cringey remix of “Where Is My Mind.”Presumably meant as homage to the body horrors of directors like Dario Argento “Malignant” has only its originality going for it — and even that pay-off takes quite a while to get to. The script is full of clunkers and cliches and characters who don’t bear any resemblance...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Malignant Streaming: How To Watch The New Horror Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. For nearly 20 years now, James Wan has been shocking audiences with horror movies like Saw, The Conjuring, and Insidious, creating some of the most terrifying and traumatizing moviegoers with his intricate stories and gruesome deaths that leave us twisting and turning in our seats. Following a five-year break from filling movie houses with thrills and chills, Wan is back with Malignant, a psychological horror film about a woman (Annabelle Wallis) who dreams of grisly murders that turn out to be happening in the real world and her journey to uncover the truth behind the killer behind them. And even though you can watch the story unfold on the big screen this weekend, you'll also be able to watch Malignant streaming, and here’s how.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Malignant Review: Fresh, Original Horror With a Few Fumbles

It's no surprise that, when it comes to the horror genre, a film from director James Wan comes with certain expectations. The director built his reputation on films such as Saw and Insidious and even completely changed the impact horror has on general audiences with 2013's The Conjuring, which kicked off a full-on multi-movie franchise. Now, after going on to direct DC's blockbuster Aquaman for Warner Bros., Wan returns to the horror genre with the new, original film Malignant, and while it's a welcome return that boasts both some impressive practical effects and a genuinely thought-provoking premise that will excite horror connoisseurs – particularly fans of back-shelf '90s horror – Malignant somewhat fumbles its overall execution with an overstuffed story that delivers more camp than scares for the mainstream audience.
MOVIES
#Horror Film#Bonkers#Serial Killer#Skull
Collider

That 'Malignant' Ending Is the Wildest Horror Set-Piece In Years; Here's Why That Matters

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Malignant.]. Anyone familiar with the concept of a "blank check" movie will realize how Malignant came to be. James Wan made Warner Bros. a cool billion dollars between Aquaman and The Conjuring franchise, the type of success that grants a filmmaker a whole heck of a lot of freedom on their next project, freedom that Wan went ahead and used to make the most batshit studio horror film in at least the last decade. Giallo-inspired and delightfully gruesome, Malignant, co-written with Akela Cooper (Hell Fest), unfolds like something you'd find at the back of your local video rental shop in 1986, a cheeky B-movie with the polished action of a director who's dipped into both the DC and Fast & Furious universes. While it's not really necessary to "explain" what happens in the film's truly wild third act—the movie itself takes great pains to do that—it's absolutely worth it to discuss why it matters that the end stretch of Malignant is so wonderfully, unabashedly out of its mind.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Malignant’ on HBO Max, James Wan’s Most Deranged and Visionary Horror Flick Yet

Malignant — streaming on HBO Max and in theaters — is the latest horror endeavor by James Wan the visual stylist who made Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring before venturing into fat-paycheck franchises via Furious 7 and Aquaman. It’s tempting to say the new film is a return to his roots; it’s both an original concept and a conglomeration of American-frightmaster, giallo and J-horror influences. Oh, and it’s also ingeniously cracked, as if Wan was handed a fat budget and allowed full creative freedom to indulge his every untamed impulse. Now let’s see if that’s for the better, or for worse.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Is There a Post-Credits Scene in the New Horror Movie 'Malignant'?

Director and horror legend James Wan is most recently known for his Aquaman franchise, but he is also the creative genius behind twisted tales such as Saw, The Conjuring, Insidious, and more. James' latest venture into horror, Malignant, has been successful at the box office so far, but is there a post-credits scene to the movie? And will there be a sequel?
MOVIES
Decider

‘Malignant’ Ending Explained: Breaking Down that Wild Plot Twist

Warning: This article contains major Malignant spoilers. That is why you clicked on it, right?. Whether you watch Malignant on HBO Max or in theaters this weekend, chances are, you won’t be able to stay quiet by the time you get to the Malignant ending. Because the new supernatural horror film from director James Wan—written by Akela Cooper, based on a story by Wan, Cooper, and Ingrid Bisu—goes completely off the rails in the third act, and I mean that in the best way. If you’re going to get weird, you might as well go all in, right?
MOVIES
Entertainment
Spoilers
Movies
Sydney
CinemaBlend

Malignant Cast: Where You've Seen The Horror Actors Before

Even though he doesn't appear on-camera, one could argue that James Wan is the star of Malignant. The original horror movie is his passion project, following the success of Aquaman and The Conjuring movies, and he's the driving force behind the marketing. That said, there are many familiar faces in this spooky film. If you're wondering why these actors look familiar, we're here to help! Here's where you've seen Malignant's cast.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Malignant Ending Explained: Taking A Closer Look At Gabriel In The New James Wan Horror Movie

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for Malignant. If you have not yet seen the film, continue reading at your own risk!. James Wan has been consistently scaring and surprising audiences ever since the start of his career. It all began when Tobin Bell’s presumed-dead John Kramer got up off the bathroom floor at the end of Saw, and since then the director has impressed us with big shocks at the end of films like Dead Silence, Insidious, and The Conjuring 2. It’s become a part of what we expect from Wan’s work – though even that expectation wasn’t enough to totally prepare us for what unfolds in the third act of his latest movie, Malignant.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Review: James Wan’s MALIGNANT is an Audacious Love Letter to Italian Horror

As someone who has been a longtime fan of James Wan’s genre output, I was extremely excited when it was announced that he was going to be giving us another original horror movie to enjoy via Malignant. And the best compliment I can give Malignant is that I went into this movie thinking it was going to be one thing, and for a good portion of the film, it very much lulls you into thinking your expectations are spot-on. But by the time the second half kicks in, Wan delivers an experience that is so shockingly weird and jaw-droppingly unexpected, that I spent most of my time with my mouth agape and cackling at a variety of moments with unfettered glee.
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

Linda Cook review: James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ is a bonkers horror masterpiece

“Malignant” is so freaky it’s almost a throwback to horror movies of the past. Yes, I’m talking about decades-old movies like”Re-Animator” and “Basket Case” – the kind of horror offerings that shock and become cult films almost overnight. It’s the kind of movie which, once upon a time, drew audiences to drive-ins and midnight shows.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Malignant review – lurid Argento-influenced horror is hit-and-miss

What’s scarier: bearing witness to a murder through the killer’s point of view or the victim’s? There’s no wrong answer, the point of the question being that the creepy complicity of spectatorship can be just as chilling as the terror of immediate danger. The first half of Malignant, James Wan’s latest bid at spawning another horror franchise of unholy profitability, enacts an exercise seemingly designed to test both sides of that equation. For hopeful mother Madison (Annabelle Wallis, a familiar face in the Wan-verse for her role in 2014’s Annabelle, no relation), the latest in a discouraging series of miscarriages has come with an unsettling side-effect. She’s been plagued by vivid dreams in which she stands by as a rangy-looking figure massacres strangers, visions which soon reveal themselves to be glimpses of actual events. Though our protagonist isn’t the one meeting her maker, she’s nonetheless disturbed by her unwilling part in the process, and we’re supposed to feel the same.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

6 horror movies like Malignant that also explain the wild ending’s origins

A friend who caught an early screening of Malignant said it was far and away the worst film from The Conjuring and Insidious director James Wan, and a contender for every “worst of 2021” list. That description triggers one thing in this writer: full and unbridled excitement for whatever madness Wan cooked up. The worst movies provoke no feelings whatsoever, ones where I struggle to remember any specific detail by the time I get home from the theater (or go upstairs after settling for a home premiere, as 2021 often allows).
MOVIES
