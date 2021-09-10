CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Robert Alford is Healthy and Ready for Cardinals Debut

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 8 days ago

Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford has made it through training camp and the preseason largely unscathed for the first time with Arizona.

He missed roughly a week while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but that was the only time he sat out of practice.

Alford signed a three-year contract with Arizona ahead of the 2019 season after spending six years with the Atlanta Falcons. He was set to line up on the opposite side of Patrick Peterson.

However, he suffered a season-ending broken leg before the season started and had to delay his Cardinals debut.

Last year, he tore a pectoral muscle and was done for the year again.

On Sunday, he will finally get to put on the Cardinals uniform for his team debut.

"It means everything," Alford said after practice Friday. "I've been hurt the past two years. So, just to get through camp and get to Week 1 was major for me, and it's a blessing at the end of the day. I'm ready to roll on Sunday."

The excitement on his face was clear.

Alford has been an active member of the Cardinals even while out. He still came to practices and attended meetings to provide a veteran presence.

After the 2020 season, Arizona cut him and brought him back on a one-year deal for less money.

"Basically he told us, 'Hey, I want to come back. I owe you guys, so I'll come back for whatever deal. And because I owe the organization, I owe the Cardinals and I want to prove that you all are right about me,' which obviously we respect that a ton," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in June.

Alford feels great physically ahead entering his first game since December of 2018.

He said that he did not miss much of a step while being on the COVID list since he had limited symptoms. He was still able to run and do drills alone at a park.

"Robert, after being on COVID for a week, he's come back and he looks good," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday.

Alford and the Cardinals secondary will have a tall order Sunday when they face the Titans. Tennessee traded for seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones this offseason to pair with emerging top wideout A.J. Brown.

The veteran corner mentioned that while Tennessee has formidable weapons, he trusts Joseph's plan and believes in his unit.

"They are a good group and at the end of the day, we have a great game plan that the coaches put together, and we're going to execute it on Sunday," Alford said.

He said cannot wait to play.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Chandler Jones Responds To Kyler Murray’s Comment

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones was sensational in Week 1, registering five sacks in a dominant win over the Tennessee Titans. Jones, who is seeking a new contract, was arguably the best player on the field for the Cardinals this Sunday. The only other player who has an argument for that distinction is Kyler Murray, who had 289 passing yards, 20 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Robert Alford's Epic Comeback, And Friday Before The Titans

More than two years after getting tangled with Damiere Byrd wrecked his leg, more than a year after tearing his pectoral muscle a handful of days into camp making a routine play, the veteran cornerback is set to actually play in a regular season game for the Cardinals. (We're still a couple days from kickoff, so there is a certain knock-on-wood element here, but optimism is there, and besides, I'm not the guy who believes in jinxes.)
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
tucsonpost.com

Chase Edmonds, Cardinals Ready To Show Run Game

Notes: Gardeck out against Titans; Humphries thinks of Fitz Darren Urban. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds, a far cry from the 6-3, 238-pound Derrick Henry, who will be carrying the ball for the Titans Sunday when the teams meet. And drawing any comparisons to the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Julio Jones shares true feelings on his Titans debut vs. Cardinals

Julio Jones had one rollercoaster outing in his debut performance for the Tennessee Titans in their home season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones completed a mere three receptions in the contest for 29 receiving yards and had one costly unnecessary roughness penalty that ended the team’s aspirations of picking up a crucial first down in the first quarter.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals two-time All-Pro Chandler Jones confirms trade request

Chandler Jones acknowledged his offseason trade request while chatting with reporters on Wednesday (Twitter link via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic). However, the Cardinals defensive end says that he’s keeping his mind off of any contract issues and letting his agent handle matters. Jones asked Arizona to deal him...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
159
Followers
384
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy