Hawaii at Oregon State odds, picks and prediction

 8 days ago
It’s a late-night affair Saturday in Corvallis, Ore., as the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-1) and Oregon State Beavers (0-1) face off at 11 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Hawaii at Oregon State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Hawaii’s opening week loss to UCLA in Week Zero doesn’t look as bad given the Bruins’ win over LSU last Saturday. The Rainbow Warriors came out sharp in their second game and scored 28 first-quarter points against Portland State en route to a 49-35 win. QB Chevan Cordeiro threw for 305 yards with 3 TD.

Oregon State dropped its opener 30-21 at Purdue. The Beavers didn’t run the ball well as their top two RBs combined for just 51 yards on 15 carries, but the offense looked better once QB Chance Nolan (10-for-16, 157) replaced starter Sam Noyer in the third quarter. They gave up 401 total yards, including over 313 through the air, which could be a problem against a Hawaii team that likes to throw.

Hawaii at Oregon State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Hawaii +340 (bet $100 to win $340) | Oregon State -475 (bet $475 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Hawaii +12.5 (-108) | Oregon State -12.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 64.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Hawaii at Oregon State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Oregon State 34, Hawaii 27

A small-unit value-based play on HAWAII (+340) to pull off the upset makes sense given the extra game under its belt and Oregon State’s mediocre debut.

Neither of these two teams has fared well against the spread recently; Hawaii has dropped its last four while Oregon State has lost its last three. With some uncertainty around the Beavers’ passing game, look for HAWAII +12.5 (-108) to score enough points to keep this close.

Hawaii has hit the Under in three of its last four games and given the Beavers’ slow start in the running game, go with the UNDER 64.5 (-115) in this one.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

