East Lansing — Nope, God wasn’t kidding. That much was clear to Alan Haller on Tuesday as he was introduced as the 20th athletic director at Michigan State. The former Spartan football player and track and field athlete who made it to the NFL, became a cop at Michigan State and then ascended through the athletic department was unanimously approved as the Spartans’ AD in a vote by the Board of Trustees last week. But it was Tuesday where the university community got to come out and celebrate the move, complete with the MSU band belting out the fight song as MSU’s coaches — Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker included — as well as student-athletes from every program on campus took it all in.

11 DAYS AGO