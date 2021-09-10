CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Rutgers at Syracuse odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QD2u_0bsXoknT00

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0) visit the Syracuse Orange (1-0) for a 2 p.m. ET Saturday game at Carrier Dome. Below, we look at the Rutgers vs. Syracuse odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Rutgers is coming off a 61-14 rout of Temple in its season opener. The Scarlet Knights capitalized on five Owls turnovers and the RU defense shut down Temple in clutch situations as the Owls went a combined 3-for-15 on third and fourth downs. A now-up-tempo Rutgers offense had six touchdown drives that took 2:30 or less of clock time.

Syracuse defeated Ohio 29-9 in its season opener. The Orange ran their way to the road win, piling up 6.4 yards per carry. The win was SU’s first since Sept. 26 last season to end an eight-game losing skid.

Rutgers at Syracuse odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 5 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Rutgers -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Syracuse +102 (bet $100 to win $102)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Rutgers -1.5 (-115) | Syracuse +1.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Rutgers at Syracuse odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Syracuse 28, Rutgers 24

Peg SYRACUSE (+102) as a slight value in a bet the public has surrounded. The Orange are 7-1 straight up and 5-3 against the spread across their last eight home openers. The home team is 9-4 ATS in the last 13 games of this one-time annual Big East series.

Rutgers figures to be situationally overestimated coming off its plus-5 turnover game a week ago.

PASS, and instead take the leverage of Syracuse on the money line.

This game seems most destined for 21-28 points per side. In general, we’ll tip our hats to the public, but on the fair possibility of overtime and on the Knights’ ability to clock a quick score late, consider a partial-unit play on the OVER 51.5 (-115).

