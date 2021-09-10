CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanilla Fudge Releases Final Song with Tim Bogert, “Stop In The Name of Love”

By Kevin Johnson
No Treble
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Bogert’s final recording with Vanilla Fudge has been released with the band’s “fudged up” version of The Supreme’s hit “Stop In The Name of Love.” The track features the original lineup of Bogert with Mark Stein, Carmine Appice, and Vincent Martel, who were on tour in 2019 when the idea came about.

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

