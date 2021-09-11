Ask Dad and Buried: Why Do Kids Have So Much Laundry?

Mike Julianelle, the Brooklyn dad behind the popular @DadandBuried, shares his take on why kids have so much laundry.

I don't really have a question; I have a problem: laundry. I have two kids under 8 and I've barely seen them all summer because I’ve been loading and unloading the washing machine and dryer. Why do kids have so much laundry? Oh, and I do have a question: Can you come fold it for me? I'm tired. –Meghan, Bay Ridge

I feel you.

I also have two kids, one is 10 and one is 5, and they generate an almost supernatural amount of dirty clothes. At the risk of sounding like a bad parent, my kids aren't even particularly active. They prefer to play video games, read books, and build LEGO sets to going outside. My 5-year-old is downright dainty! The dude won't even eat Doritos lest his fingers get yucky, let alone go in the backyard and dig or whatever we used to have to do back before tablets. And yet, somehow, he still needs three outfit changes a day!

This was one of the hidden perks of last year's quarantine. We all mostly sat around in our pajamas all day and had a lot less laundry to do. No, my kids didn't get to see their grandparents, but I wasn't spending my nights only able to half-watch Tiger King because I had 800 pairs of dinosaur socks to match up.