Alabama State at Auburn odds, picks and prediction

The Alabama State Hornets (1-0) and Auburn Tigers (1-0) meet Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. Below, we look at the Alabama State at Auburn odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Hornets scratched out a 14-13 overtime win last Saturday over Miles College, a Division II institution. They now jump up and play a Power 5 team.

The Tigers pounded Akron by a 60-10 count last weekend; QB Bo Nix tossed 3 touchdowns and RB Tank Bigsby ran for two others. Auburn rolled up 613 total yards to just 188 for the Zips.

Alabama State at Auburn odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 4:45 p.m. ET.

Money line: OTB

OTB Against the spread (ATS): Alabama State +48.5 (-108) | Auburn -48.5 (-112)

Alabama State +48.5 (-108) | Auburn -48.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 59.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Alabama State at Auburn odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Auburn 62, Alabama State 3

There was no money line at the time of publishing but it wouldn’t be worth pursuing anyway.

AUBURN -48.5 (-120) is a rather hefty amount of points to lay – that’s nearly seven touchdowns. However, the Tigers won by 50 last week, while Alabama State eked out a 1-point win in overtime over a Division II school.

Auburn should be able to cover before they call off the dogs in the second half. The concern here is that the game gets so out of hand in the first half that the teams agree to 10-minute quarters for the second half.

Stream college football games on ESPN+ by signing up here.

OVER 59.5 (-112) is the lean here, and Auburn has the potential to take care of it all on its own. The Tigers dropped a 60-burger in the laps of the Zips last week, and they’re an FBS team. Look for Auburn to run, run and run some more in this one, with several long scoring plays in the first half especially.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Joe Williams on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.