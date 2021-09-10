CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State at Auburn odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
 8 days ago
The Alabama State Hornets (1-0) and Auburn Tigers (1-0) meet Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. Below, we look at the Alabama State at Auburn odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Hornets scratched out a 14-13 overtime win last Saturday over Miles College, a Division II institution. They now jump up and play a Power 5 team.

The Tigers pounded Akron by a 60-10 count last weekend; QB Bo Nix tossed 3 touchdowns and RB Tank Bigsby ran for two others. Auburn rolled up 613 total yards to just 188 for the Zips.

Alabama State at Auburn odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 4:45 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: OTB
  • Against the spread (ATS): Alabama State +48.5 (-108) | Auburn -48.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 59.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Alabama State at Auburn odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Auburn 62, Alabama State 3

There was no money line at the time of publishing but it wouldn’t be worth pursuing anyway.

AUBURN -48.5 (-120) is a rather hefty amount of points to lay – that’s nearly seven touchdowns. However, the Tigers won by 50 last week, while Alabama State eked out a 1-point win in overtime over a Division II school.

Auburn should be able to cover before they call off the dogs in the second half. The concern here is that the game gets so out of hand in the first half that the teams agree to 10-minute quarters for the second half.

OVER 59.5 (-112) is the lean here, and Auburn has the potential to take care of it all on its own. The Tigers dropped a 60-burger in the laps of the Zips last week, and they’re an FBS team. Look for Auburn to run, run and run some more in this one, with several long scoring plays in the first half especially.

