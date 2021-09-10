CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Boyd headed to IL with elbow soreness as Tigers hold their breath

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 8 days ago

Asked about his level of concern given the nature of Boyd’s injury – i.e. the elbow – Hinch said, “I’m always concerned when it’s a recurring issue.”

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Free Press

Cincinnati Reds get big swings vs. Matthew Boyd, Joe Jimenez to beat Detroit Tigers, 7-4

CINCINNATI — Reliever Joe Jimenez had a chance to keep Saturday's game close, entering in the seventh inning with the Detroit Tigers trailing by one run. Manager AJ Hinch needed Jimenez to face the heart of the Cincinnati Reds' order: Nick Castellanos, Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez. After working a 2-0 count, Castellanos hacked at a slider and went back to the dugout after a flyout.
MLB
Detroit News

Haase's 20th homer not enough, Reds rock Boyd and even series with Tigers

Cincinnati — When Matthew Boyd walks the first hitter of the game, that's generally an indication something is amiss. "I didn't punch first today," he said. "It's being in the zone early, attacking from pitch one and being on the offensive. But that first hitter set the tone in that sense. Our team scored four runs off a good pitcher tonight and that's more than enough to win."
MLB
FOX Sports

Boyd scheduled to start for Tigers at Reds

LINE: Reds -202, Tigers +170; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. The Reds are 37-32 on their home turf. Cincinnati is hitting a collective batting average of .250 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .321.
MLB
chatsports.com

Tigers' Matthew Boyd takes his last hacks before DH rule goes universal

Cincinnati — What the heck was Matthew Boyd doing swinging the bat Saturday night?. Yes, he delivered a solid opposite-field base hit in the fourth inning, his third career hit, but given what happened in Milwaukee earlier in the year, the Tigers were hoping he kept the bat on his shoulders.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Matthew Boyd
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers: Matthew Boyd’s setback and what it means for next year

There are big “what-if’s” in sports–what if Derek Jeter got drafted by the Houston Astros? Or, what if Michael Jordan never retired? What if the Detroit Pistons took Carmelo Anthony or Chris Bosh or Dwayne Wade in the 2003 draft? It may not be the same magnitude as these franchise-altering decisions, but I cannot help but wonder what the Detroit Tigers season would have looked like with Matthew Boyd and the rest of the starting rotation completely intact for the entire season.
BASEBALL
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd injured with 'recurring elbow soreness'

Detroit Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd is dealing with more elbow issues, forcing him to miss Friday’s start against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park. Manager AJ Hinch said Boyd will need to be placed on the injured list for the second time this season. He first went to the injured list June 15 with left arm discomfort and wasn't activated until Aug. 29. His latest injury is a product of "recurring elbow soreness."
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soreness#Tigers#Il
chatsports.com

Matthew Boyd placed on the injured list by the Tigers

Matthew Boyd has been placed on the injured list by the Tigers, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Boyd has a left elbow strain which seems likely to end his 2021 season. The Tigers called up Ian Krol from Triple-A to take his place on the roster. This has been a disappointing season for...
MLB
MLive.com

Tigers place Matthew Boyd on IL, bring back veteran lefty

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have placed left-hander Matthew Boyd on the 10-day injured list with a left elbow strain. They selected veteran left-hander Ian Krol from Triple-A Toledo to take his spot. Boyd was scratched from his planned start on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays after experiencing...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Tigers' Matthew Boyd back on IL, will seek further medical evaluations on his ailing elbow

Detroit — The Tigers aren’t completely closing the door on Matthew Boyd pitching again this season, but the odds are stacked hard against that happening. “He’s going to see doctors next week,” manager AJ Hinch said Saturday. “He is scheduled to see Dr. (Keith) Meister in Dallas and then we’ll get further evaluations and opinions and see what’s next for him.”
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

How do injuries to Jake Rogers, Matthew Boyd impact Tigers’ 2022 plans?

DETROIT -- As the 2021 season comes to a close, it will soon be time to start penciling in the 2022 plans. The last week brought two reminders why we’re using pencil. Catcher Jake Rogers underwent Tommy John surgery to repair his right elbow and will almost certainly miss the entire 2022 season.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Heated Scene In Padres Dugout On Saturday Night

San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated inside of the dugout on Saturday night. Tensions are high within the San Diego franchise right now, as the Padres are hoping to make a final push for a playoff spot. The Padres are currently 1.5 games behind the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot.
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Tampa Bay Rays: 2B Willi Castro, SS Niko Goodrum for Casey Mize

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 81 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (7-7, 3.51 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Chris Archer (1-1, 5.28 ERA). Tigers lineup:. CF Akil Baddoo. 1B Jonathan Schoop. LF Robbie Grossman. DH Miguel Cabrera. 3B...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB suspends White Sox righty Mike Wright, skipper Tony La Russa

Major League Baseball has levied a three-game suspension against White Sox righty Mike Wright for intentionally throwing at Shohei Ohtani, per Jack Harris of the LA Times (via Twitter). Manager Tony La Russa was also given a one-game suspension, which he is serving Saturday night. Impressively, La Russa’s ejection was the 91st of his career.
MLB
calltothepen.com

Tampa Bay Rays set MLB record on Saturday

Saturday was a good day for a pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers. Chris Archer picked up his first win in over two years, while Dietrich Enns notched his first career save. It was a great moment, but one that would likely be overlooked in the days to come. What...
MLB
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy