Special Weather Statement issued for Blackfoot Mountains, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 12:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Upper Snake River Plain Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Blaine, northwestern Caribou, southwestern Fremont, central Oneida, western Jefferson, Bannock, southeastern Butte, Power, northwestern Bonneville, southeastern Cassia and Bingham Counties through 400 PM MDT At 314 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Roberts to 10 miles southeast of Fort Hall Bannock Peak. Movement was northeast at 40 to 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, McCammon, Neeley, Goshen, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Aberdeen, Inkom, Downey, Roberts, Firth, Arimo, Rockland, Hamer, Atomic City and Southeast Inl. TIME...MOT...LOC 2114Z 239DEG 103KT 4361 11227 4249 11256 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH