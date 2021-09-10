Palestinians And Israelis Are Captivated By Militants' Escape From Israeli Jail

Survivors of Syria's prisons can face risks even after they're free. But some have still stepped up to tell their stories in a German courtroom. For more than a year, German judges in the western city of Koblenz have been taking testimony about Syrians' imprisonment and torture. The trial is widely regarded as a step towards bringing to justice members of President Bashar al-Assad's regime for crimes against humanity. But as NPR's Deborah Amos reports from Germany, some testify despite dangers for them or their relatives.

