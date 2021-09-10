CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestinians And Israelis Are Captivated By Militants' Escape From Israeli Jail

By Daniel Estrin
A rare jailbreak is captivating the attention of Palestinians and Israelis. Six Palestinians accused of attacks against Israelis escaped a maximum security prison Monday through a hole in their cell floor. Today Israel caught two of the fugitives in the city of Nazareth in northern Israel. A rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel soon after. The rest of the escapees are still at large, and the manhunt is ongoing amid some protests and concerns of potential violence. NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from the West Bank.

