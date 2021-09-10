Richmond City Council to weigh Creighton Court redevelopment plan Monday

The preliminary blueprint to replace an East End public housing community faces a pivotal vote when the Richmond City Council meets Monday. The council is scheduled to weigh the Creighton Court Community Unit plan, laying out how as many as 700 new apartments, townhomes and other housing could rise on the 38-acre property over the next decade. Construction on the mixed-income development is expected to begin next year, following a phased demolition of the 504-unit public housing complex that officials have said is planned for the end of the year.