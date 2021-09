The 2021/22 season is fast approaching, so here at Five For Howling, we’re taking a look at this year’s Arizona Coyotes 25 best players under the age of 25. The Arizona Coyotes drafted defenseman Michael Callahan 142nd overall in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The Franklin, MA native has the size and so far has proven himself to be a good player and leader at the NCAA level.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO