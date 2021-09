Cpl. Daegan Page, one of the 13 killed in Afghanistan, will return home Friday September 10th at 1:30pm to Eppley Airfield. According to the family, Omaha Police will help facilitate a route from Eppley to Braman Mortuary (6505 South 144th St). For all the latest information on his homecoming, public funeral and how you can help the family – follow the family’s page here.

