Apple’s retail stores will sell 24-inch M1 iMac in all colors
Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that the latest 24-inch M1 iMac will be available in all color options at physical Apple Stores, starting from September 14. Apple’s iPhone 13 unveiling event ‘California streaming’ is scheduled for September 14 at 10:00 a.m. PT. The company is expected to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro models at the event as well. The availability of the M1 iMac at its retail stores indicates that Apple has many new changes planned for the day.www.ithinkdiff.com
