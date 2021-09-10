CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Apple’s retail stores will sell 24-inch M1 iMac in all colors

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that the latest 24-inch M1 iMac will be available in all color options at physical Apple Stores, starting from September 14. Apple’s iPhone 13 unveiling event ‘California streaming’ is scheduled for September 14 at 10:00 a.m. PT. The company is expected to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro models at the event as well. The availability of the M1 iMac at its retail stores indicates that Apple has many new changes planned for the day.

www.ithinkdiff.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big rumored differences between Apple's phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ithinkdiff.com

14-inch and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro to be available in coming weeks

Apple’s next-generation M1X MacBook Pro models are ready and will be available in the coming weeks, as per Mark Gurman’s latest PowerOn newsletter. As per rumors that have been making the rounds for some time, Apple will be launching new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models which will feature powerful M1X chips, MagSafe charging, miniLED displays and get rid of the Touch Bar.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Stores#Bloomberg#Macbook#Imacs#K Retina#Purple#Apple Watch Series
Trusted Reviews

Apple M1 vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?

The Apple M2 is rumoured to be an upcoming processor from Apple could succeed the existing Apple M1 chip. But how will the two processors differ?. To understand how the Apple M2 chip will differ from its predecessor, first, we need to understand what the Apple M1 chip is. The M1 chip is an SoC that is currently the only processor based on Apple Silicon. It is currently available in the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and iMac 2021.
COMPUTERS
thepaypers.com

Apple's App Store to provide alternative payment options for its consumers

App Store has announced it will allow ‘reader’ apps like Netflix and Spotify to bypass Apple's payment system with their own. The move was prompted by a ruling from the Japan Fair Trade Commission, but it'll apply worldwide. It also follows a new South Korean law passed in August 2021 requiring Apple to offer alternative payment options in the App Store.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

All iPhone 13 color and storage options revealed by Ukranian retailer

As we approach the final days before Apple's September 14 event, where the company will announce new iPhones, a hiccup from a Ukrainian retailer may have revealed all of the color and storage configurations that the entire iPhone 13 lineup will arrive with. No images of the devices were listed,...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
techxplore.com

Epic seeks 'Fortnite' return on Apple's S. Korea App Store

Major US videogame developer Epic Games has asked Apple to restore its flagship game "Fortnite" on the South Korean app store after Seoul passed a law curbing the monopolistic power of platform operators, it said Friday. But Apple rejected the request, saying the game maker still needs to follow its...
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Herald

Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store, but rejected allegations that the company has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and innovation. The ruling issued Friday continues to chip away...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

Apple M1 Macs are Leagues Ahead of Windows on ARM Devices: Here's Why

When Apple launched its M1 chips for Macbooks, it marked a momentous shift in the consumer desktop computing space. The move helped push ARM-based desktop machines into the spotlight, and Apple did what Microsoft failed to do even after years of trying. The question is, how did Apple manage to...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy