Wildlife

LISTEN: Scientists discover talking duck that learned to mimic owner

By Savannah Neal
 8 days ago

Scientists in an Australian have discovered a talking duck that learned to mimic its owner’s phrase ‘You bloody fool!’ The bird picked up the amazing trick after it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park.

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

