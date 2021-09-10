CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jake Cronenworth joined John Kentera

97.3 The Fan
97.3 The Fan
 8 days ago

San Diego Padres Infielder Jake Cronenworth joined the John Kentera Show on Friday and talked about being an All-Star, the impact his dad had on his life and the stretch run for the Padres.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Cronenworth's walk-off homer puts Padres back in playoff position

SAN DIEGO — Jake Cronenworth’s slump is over. The Padres are in sole possession of the National League’s second wild-card spot. Cronenworth launched a one-out home run over the wall in right field in the ninth inning to give the Padres a 4-3 walk-off victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday at Petco Park. (Box score.)
MLB
MLB

What's ripple effect of Cronenworth injury?

LOS ANGELES -- The most noteworthy side effect of Jake Cronenworth's fractured left ring finger was undoubtedly Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return to shortstop. But in terms of the Padres' lineup construction, that position switch is beside the point. Whether he was in the outfield or at shortstop, Tatis was playing.
MLB
rochesterfirst.com

Cronenworth homers in 9th, Padres win; Stanek, Astros tumble

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As he rounded third base and flung off his batting helmet in anticipation of a wild celebration after his first career walk-off home run, Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres had two thoughts racing through his mind. “I’ve always had the same feeling, just hopefully...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Cronenworth
sandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: Cronenworth, the hero that was and is

There were two distinct portions of the Padres’ 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros yesterday. There was the portion where Chris Paddack pitched like he never had before and the portion where Jake Cronenworth did what he has done before. Both are covered in my game story (here). And I...
MLB
MLB

Cronenworth injury alters picture at SS

LOS ANGELES -- It was already one of the most daunting road trips in Padres history, and that was before they lost one of their most important players to injury not even four innings into it. San Diego dropped its series opener at Dodger Stadium, 3-0, on Friday night, and...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The John Kentera Show
The Spun

Look: Heated Scene In Padres Dugout On Saturday Night

San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated inside of the dugout on Saturday night. Tensions are high within the San Diego franchise right now, as the Padres are hoping to make a final push for a playoff spot. The Padres are currently 1.5 games behind the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB suspends White Sox righty Mike Wright, skipper Tony La Russa

Major League Baseball has levied a three-game suspension against White Sox righty Mike Wright for intentionally throwing at Shohei Ohtani, per Jack Harris of the LA Times (via Twitter). Manager Tony La Russa was also given a one-game suspension, which he is serving Saturday night. Impressively, La Russa’s ejection was the 91st of his career.
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Tampa Bay Rays: 2B Willi Castro, SS Niko Goodrum for Casey Mize

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 81 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (7-7, 3.51 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Chris Archer (1-1, 5.28 ERA). Tigers lineup:. CF Akil Baddoo. 1B Jonathan Schoop. LF Robbie Grossman. DH Miguel Cabrera. 3B...
MLB
calltothepen.com

Tampa Bay Rays set MLB record on Saturday

Saturday was a good day for a pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers. Chris Archer picked up his first win in over two years, while Dietrich Enns notched his first career save. It was a great moment, but one that would likely be overlooked in the days to come. What...
MLB
chatsports.com

Tigers catcher Jake Rogers has Tommy John surgery, likely out until 2023

Detroit Tigers, Jake Rogers, Tommy John, Pittsburgh, Ulnar collateral ligament injury, Eric Haase, Grayson Greiner, Dillon Dingler, Prospect, A. J. Hinch. Pittsburgh — The cruelty of baseball. Just as Jake Rogers was establishing himself in the big leagues, he’s going to miss most, if not the entire 2022 season. Tigers...
MLB
MLB

Cronenworth walk-off HR is simply Wild

SAN DIEGO -- Jake Cronenworth, no stranger to big hits amid this wild Padres postseason push, delivered arguably his biggest on Sunday afternoon, a walk-off solo home run as the Padres beat the Astros, 4-3, at Petco Park. • Box score. Cronenworth turned around a Ryan Stanek splitter, and by...
MLB
97.3 The Fan

97.3 The Fan

San Diego, CA
319
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/973thefansd

Comments / 0

Community Policy