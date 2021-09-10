CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, NC

Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton News Herald
 8 days ago

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Morganton, NC
