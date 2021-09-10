CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

People Are Taking A Cue From Olivia Munn's 2020 Tweet About John Mulaney And Trying To Manifest Their Dream Relationships On Twitter

digg.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview this week with Seth Meyers, John Mulaney revealed that he and girlfriend Olivia Munn are having a baby. The internet has been talking a lot about Mulaney's rollercoaster of a year, but so far, Munn's journey has been left out of the conversation — until now. In...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Inside John Mulaney and Pregnant Olivia Munn's Whirlwind Journey to Parenthood

Watch: Olivia Munn Is Pregnant! Expecting 1st Baby With John Mulaney. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are getting ready to say, "Oh, hello" to a little one!. The comedian and father-to-be confirmed the news and the pair's relationship on Late Night With Seth Meyers, speaking to his longtime friend and former Saturday Night Live co-writer Seth Meyers. The interview aired on Tuesday, Sept. 7, just months after John and Olivia, 41, began their whirlwind romance following his split from his wife and two rehab stints for drug addiction.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Twitter Thinks John Mulaney Cheated On Estranged Wife With Olivia Munn: 'I'm Not Supporting This'

John Mulaney shared the timeline of his relationship with Olivia Munn in his recent interview when he confirmed that they are expecting their first child together. Mulaney appeared on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" Tuesday. During the interview, he explained that he went into rehab in September and got out after a month. Then he moved out from his shared home with his estranged wife, Anna Marie Tendler. In the spring, he went to Los Angeles where he met and started dating Munn. But the timeline based on his recollection is "tenuous," Page Six reported.
CELEBRITIES
nolangroupmedia.com

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney expecting first child

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are expecting their first child. The 'Love Wedding Repeat' actress' partner revealed she is pregnant on Tuesday (07.09.21) as he reflected on the eventful year he's had since checking into rehab in September 2020 after relapsing in his battle against drug addiction. Appearing on 'Late...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Winslet
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Oscar Isaac
Primetimer

John Mulaney fans should stop being offended by his divorce and new relationship with Olivia Munn: They know his comedy, but they don't know him

Mulaney fans have expressed disappointment -- not over his drug relapse and rehab stint, but for leaving his wife Annamarie Tendler and, later, dating (and having a baby with) Olivia Munn. But as Madison Malone Kircher points out, Mulaney -- like all standup comedians -- has always been putting on an act. "As a stand-up, John Mulaney’s job, or at least part of it, is to make you feel like you do know him," says Kircher. "You’re supposed to feel like you could borrow a cup of sugar from him, intimately chat him up at the dog park, or plan a long weekend getaway at an Airbnb in some wooded hamlet for you and your partner and Mulaney and his (now ex-)wife, Annamarie Tendler. Think of all the chickens you could roast! The thing is, if you actually tried to do any of those things, the first words that come to my mind when thinking of the immediate result are 'restraining order.' Because, again, you don’t know John Mulaney. You know his comedy. His persona. The version of Mulaney he selectively offers you at the mic. This applies to the parts of Mulaney you don’t like, too." Kircher adds: "For those Mulaney fans, the last nine months have felt like an emotional whirlwind: Mulaney’s rehab stint. His divorce announcement. The recently confirmed rumors that he and Olivia Munn, who once credited getting basically a new face to eating special potatoes, are dating and expecting a baby. Mulaney’s fans had, and continue to have, strong feelings about all of it—like these were actions and decisions that impacted them, as though John Mulaney was a fixture in their social lives and not just a celebrity stranger...The thing about parasocial relationships is calling them entirely one sided is to lightly gaslight the person on that one side. (Sorry to deploy yet another psychology term so overused by the internet it has effectively lost all its original meaning. Still works here, though.) Parasocial relationships are precisely how and why some people get famous. These people compel us. These people employ PR operations to help compel us. They want you to get to know 'them.' It’s good for their art; it’s even better for their business. Taylor Swift could write a book on cultivating parasocial relationships with fans, what with her secret listening parties in her home for megafans sourced from the depths of the internet, custom care packages mailed to Tumblr stans, showing up at the occasional wedding with an acoustic guitar in hand. None of this makes her fake; it makes her brilliant. (In case it’s not very clear: You also don’t actually know Taylor Swift. Leave her alone, too.)"
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Olivia Munn is pregnant with John Mulaney’s baby: See her bump

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are expecting a baby. The stand-up comedian confirmed the actress’ pregnancy news Tuesday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” while discussing his eventful year and their whirlwind relationship. “I went to rehab in September [2020]. I got out in October. I move out of my...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Olivia Munn Breaks Silence On Shock Pregnancy After John Mulaney Relationship Timeline Gets Called Into Question

Olivia Munn decided to break her silence on her shock pregnancy one day after her relationship timeline with baby daddy John Mulaney was called into question. "I'm feeling really good, and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing," the 41-year-old actress told Access Daily's Mario Lopez. "There's been a big 'ol mom tribe that comes up. I've heard about it, but they really come up in full force."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cue#Oliviamunn#Real Green Man#Caitiedelaney#Kattenbarge#Theeashleyray#Mega Millions
wmleader.com

John Mulaney announces girlfriend Olivia Munn’s pregnancy

On Late Night With Seth Meyers Tuesday, comedian John Mulaney broke down what a roller coaster his past 12 months have been, where he hosted SNL, checked into rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse, and began dating actress Olivia Munn. And it’s that relationship which Mulaney says has helped him...
CELEBRITIES
washingtonnewsday.com

How wealthy is Olivia Munn’s baby daddy, John Mulaney?

How wealthy is Olivia Munn’s baby daddy, John Mulaney?. John Mulaney has made a fortune as an actor, stand-up comedian, and writer, and recently disclosed that his girlfriend Olivia Munn is expecting a child. Here’s how he made his money. Mulaney has a net worth of $6 million, according to...
CELEBRITIES
pacificsandiego.com

John Mulaney says Olivia Munn ‘and this baby have helped save me from myself’

Four months after reports confirmed their relationship, comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn are expecting their first child together. Mulaney, 39, casually revealed the pregnancy Tuesday on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” during which he also opened up about his romance with Munn, 41, and his recent relapse. (Late last year, Mulaney joined “Late Night” as a staff writer.)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Olivia Munn's Former Agent Questions Relationship Timeline, Believes John Mulaney Is 'Going To Great Lengths To Dispute' Alleged Infidelity

The timeline of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's seemingly new relationship has begun to raise eyebrows now that the 39-year-old comedian has confirmed the 41-year-old actress is pregnant with their first child. Article continues below advertisement. According to Mulaney, he and Munn fell in love a few months ago, shortly...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Mulaney Opens Up About Drug Relapse, Rehab, Reveals He and Olivia Munn Expecting a Baby

In an extended interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday, John Mulaney opened up about his tumultuous past year and revealed the truth behind headlines about his drug relapse, trip to rehab and relationship with Olivia Munn. Mulaney started off my indicating he may not have been well during his most recent appearance on the show in 2020, responding to Meyers’ prompt of him being there with, “I’m told that I was.” He then recapped his headline-making year, which started in September of 2020, with a stint in rehab, Mulaney says. He explained that he got out in October and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

John Mulaney confirms Olivia Munn's pregnancy: 'We're both really, really happy'

There's a strong argument to be made that nobody crammed more into the last 12 months than John Mulaney. The 39-year-old standup comedian recapped everything that he's been through since September 2020 to begin his 19-minute segment on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Tuesday night. "I went to rehab...
US Magazine

John Mulaney Once Joked About Not Wanting Kids Before Olivia Munn Pregnancy Reveal

Change of plans! John Mulaney was previously outspoken about not wanting to have children before confirming he and Olivia Munn are expecting a baby. During his 2015 standup special, The Comeback Kid, the 39-year-old Chicago native opened up about feeling constant pressure to start a family with then-wife Anna Marie Tendler — even from total strangers.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Olivia Munn ‘Love And Support’ Tweet To John Mulaney Is A Meme

The bizarre scrutiny over John Mulaney’s love life took yet another turn this week. After his rumored girlfriend, Olivia Munn was snapped by paparazzi with what appeared to be a baby bump, the comedian appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to confirm both the relationship and the pregnancy. He also provided a rough timeline of his separation from his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler, stints in rehab, and romance with Munn to ostensibly silence all the amateur sleuths on the internet.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

John Mulaney & Olivia Munn ARE Expecting First Baby Together! Hear John’s Story Of Relapse, Recovery, & Romance

In the immortal words of Lizzo: all the rumors are true!. It isn’t often the case with celebs, but word on the street has proved remarkably accurate about John Mulaney. The comedian has kept things fairly private in his post-rehab dating life, but reports on his new relationship with Olivia Munn back in May proved to be true. More recently, a telling photo of the actress raised eyebrows that the couple might be expecting a baby together — and that hunch turned out to be correct as well.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy