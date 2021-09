Bartlesville High football will be looking for an encore after its wild win at Claremore last week. Sapulpa comes to town. The Chieftains are a former District foe who have dropped down to Class 5A for the past two years. Bartlesville will likely have to play better than it did a week ago to win tonight, Sapulpa is 1-1 following a loss to Sand Springs and a blowout win over Edison last week.