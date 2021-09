20 Years Later: Portland Remembers 9/11 Victims and Heroes. It hardly seems that it could have been 20 years ago. A bright clear early September morning was abruptly plunged into chaos as hijacked planes were crashed into the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. At the time, the unbelievable loss of life was on such an unimaginable scale that all Americans mourned. As time has gone on the world has changed, and we now find ourselves in the midst of another national (or in this case international) disaster in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, the Portland community took the time on September 11th to look back and reflect on the lives lost and especially on the heroic first responders.

PORTLAND, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO