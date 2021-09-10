CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toxic algae reported in Yosemite Valley creek

By Joshua Tehee, The Fresno Bee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. — Toxic algae has been found in a Yosemite creek and the National Park Service is warning guests it may exist in other spots in Yosemite Valley. In an Instagram post Friday, the park service said recent tests at the park in Central California yielded positive results for small amounts of the algae, which can have concentrated levels of toxins that are released into the water when the algae dies or is disturbed.

Related
Press Democrat

Health officials urge caution due to toxic blue green algae in Clear Lake

Lake County Public Health officials are urging caution when recreating on Clear Lake because of increasingly high levels of dangerous toxins produced by cyanobacteria at several test locations. One site in Clearlake Oaks showed the highest level of a liver toxin called microcystin ever recorded in Clear Lake. Another site...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
parentherald.com

California Shuts Down River With Toxic Algae Bloom That Killed a Family

California's Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has ordered the temporary closure of all recreational sites surrounding the Merced River in Mariposa Country due to the spread of toxic algae bloom in the area. After the bodies of parents John Gerrish and Ellen Chung, their one-year-old girl, Muji, and their pet...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Feds Close California River for Toxic Algae After Hikers’ Deaths

A 28-mile swath of the Merced River in California—where a couple, their 1-year-old and their dog were found dead in August—has been closed after water samples turned up extremely high levels of toxins tied to algae. Hiking trails and water access along the Merced River between Briceburg and Bagby have been closed off. The bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their daughter and family dog were found Aug. 17 on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest along the river. “These algal blooms can produce toxins that can make people and pets extremely sick,” Elizabeth Meyer-Shields, a Bureau of Land Management spokesperson said in a statement. The cause of death for the family has not been determined but foul play has been ruled out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
Idaho State Journal

Warnings posted of toxic algae blooms at Henrys Lake, Island Park Reservoir

A health advisory was issued for the popular fishing destinations of Henrys Lake and Island Park Reservoir on Thursday after potentially harmful levels of algae were found. The Eastern Idaho Public Health posted signs at entry points on both water bodies after Idaho Department of Environmental Quality took samples and found the presence of blue-green algae, a species that produces dangerous toxins.
ISLAND PARK, ID
People

River Near Spot Where Calif. Family of 3 Mysteriously Died Has Been Closed Due to Toxic Algae

Authorities have yet to determine a cause of death for John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, who were found dead alongside the family dog on Aug. 17. As the investigation into the mysterious deaths of a family of three and their dog continues, a portion of a river located near to where they were found in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest has been closed due to toxic algae.
POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

Toxic Blue-Green Algae Prompts Warning At San Luis Reservoir; Visitors Told Not To Fish, Swim

MERCED COUNTY (CBS SF) – State water officials have warned visitors to San Luis Reservoir in Merced County not to swim or fish due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae. “This week’s lab results show an increase in toxin levels. A danger advisory was put in place today, and remains in effect for the entire lake until further notice,” the California Department of Water Resources said Tuesday. Under the advisory, people and pets should stay out of the water and avoid contact with algal scum. The algal bloom can also accumulate into mats or form foam at the surface and along...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
news4sanantonio.com

Pyramid Lake experiencing annual toxic algae bloom, people urged to stay out of water

If you are thinking about going swimming in Pyramid Lake any time soon, you should think again. The lake is experiencing its annual toxic algae bloom which can be harmful. The blue-green waters are caused by a combination of nutrients, temperature and light which contribute to rapid growth of algae. The algae is capable of producing toxins that can be harmful to people and pets.
SCIENCE
Sonoma Index Tribune

Help clean up Valley’s creek on Sept. 18

The Sonoma Ecology Center is looking for volunteers for a series of creek cleanups on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are three meeting sites, so volunteers can pick the creek that’s closest to them. The SEC will clean up Sonoma Creek at Larson Park and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KDVR.com

Toxic blue-green algae: What to know before you go to local waters

DENVER (KDVR) — Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end to summer which brings a lot of people to local lakes in the state, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants people to remember to check for any changes in bodies of water before heading out. “It’s kind of new to...
DENVER, CO
goldrushcam.com

Recent Testing Yields Positive Results for Small Amounts of Toxic Algae at Tenaya Creek in Yosemite National Park

September 10, 2021 - Recent testing has yielded positive results for small amounts of toxic algae in Tenaya Creek in Yosemite Valley, and toxic algae may exist in other sites in Yosemite Valley. Toxins are concentrated within algal mats themselves and are released episodically into the water when the algae dies or is disturbed.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
KMPH.com

Toxic algae in San Luis Obispo Reservoir

The water at the San Luis Reservoir is toxic. That's what the Department of Water Resources announced Tuesday after measuring high levels of blue-green algae. The EPA says people should avoid water with more than 8 parts per billion of the toxic bacteria. The lab the Department of Water Resources contracts with to test water content says right now, there are 32 ppb of the toxins (called Adda MCs/NODs in the lab report) in the San Luis Reservoir.
SCIENCE
KDVR.com

Sloan’s Lake reopens after levels of toxic algae improve

DENVER (KDVR) – After more than a month of being closed, Sloan’s Lake opens back up Friday to hand-launched vessels. Denver Parks & Recreation said it has been dealing with a toxic blue-green algae for the past two months. But after positive test results and observed improvements in water quality, color, pH and oxygen levels, officials have deemed the lake safe for reopening.
DENVER, CO
SFGate

Why toxic algae's a prime suspect in Calif. hiking family's death

For those of us who spend time outside, the sight of stagnant, murky, greenish water instantly raises concern. We recognize that it’s potentially harmful algae, so we steer clear, keep our pets away and we definitely don’t swim in it or drink it. At this point, there have been no confirmed reports of humans dying from toxic algae.
CALIFORNIA STATE
picturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Tunnel View at Yosemite Valley

Yosemite Valley may be one of the most photographed places in the States, even the world, but sometimes a single photograph can stand out among all the rest and really leave the viewer in awe. That’s what happened with this shot of the valley at Tunnel View, taken by photographer Orrin Hancock, who waited three hours on a cold January morning to capture the perfect scene:
PHOTOGRAPHY
goldrushcam.com

Yosemite National Park Fire Update for Friday, September 10, 2021 – One New Fire Start Reported - After Yesterday Evening's Weather Event Additional Starts are Expected to be Reported

September 10, 2021 - Yosemite National Park Fire Update for Friday, September 10, 2021. Tiltill Fire is now 2,323 acres 90% contained. Smoke will be seen from the Hetch Hetchy area. Cold Fire, no change 8 acres 90%. Piute Fire, no change 3 acres 90%. County Line and Lukens, no...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA

