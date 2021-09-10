Toxic algae reported in Yosemite Valley creek
FRESNO, Calif. — Toxic algae has been found in a Yosemite creek and the National Park Service is warning guests it may exist in other spots in Yosemite Valley. In an Instagram post Friday, the park service said recent tests at the park in Central California yielded positive results for small amounts of the algae, which can have concentrated levels of toxins that are released into the water when the algae dies or is disturbed.www.tribuneledgernews.com
