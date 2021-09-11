Perfect day of sunshine to kick off weekend in Connecticut

News 12 meteorologists say Saturday will be a perfect day with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday will also be sunny but a bit warmer with highs in the low-80s.

The start of the workweek will be a bit humid with highs around 82 degrees. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the high-70s.

