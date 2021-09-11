CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Perfect day of sunshine to kick off weekend in Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

News 12 meteorologists say Saturday will be a perfect day with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday will also be sunny but a bit warmer with highs in the low-80s.

The start of the workweek will be a bit humid with highs around 82 degrees. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the high-70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and perfect. High of 76.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 83.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, a bit humid. High of 82.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, slightly cooler. High of 78.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

