Anyone old enough to remember Sept. 11, 2001, also remembers where they were when the planes struck. Even after two decades, the memories for many are vivid. My coworkers and I were working in the newsroom, getting the paper ready for the daily 11 a.m. press run. Shortly after 9 a.m., we realized that day’s plans had to be scrapped. Some reporters began calling people they knew in New York City or Washington, D.C., to get some insight on what was happening, while others reached out to local officials to find out what the attacks meant to Wood County, Ohio.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO