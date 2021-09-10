CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon governor orders flags to fly at half-staff in remembrance of 9/11

By KATU Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags at public state institutions to fly at half-staff on Saturday to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001. The proclamation from the governor comes on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks where ultimately thousands perished. The order mean flags in Oregon will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, also known as Patriot Day.

Community Policy