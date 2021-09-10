CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Trey Lance Cleared to Play Sunday Against the Detroit Lions

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOh3i_0bsXXhkj00

SANTA CLARA -- Get ready to see the 49ers' two quarterback system this Sunday.

The 49ers cleared rookie quarterback Trey Lance to play against the Detroit Lions. Lance broke his index finger two weeks ago in the 49ers preseason finale, and the 49ers listed him as a limited participant during practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

But Lance didn't seem limited when the media was present. The 49ers allowed him to throw, and he threw well. Which means he's ready to do anything the 49ers ask of him.

Clearly, the 49ers don't want him to start the game -- head coach Kyle Shanahan has made it clear since the offseason started that he thinks Lance isn't ready. But Shanahan also doesn't want Jimmy Garoppolo to be his full-time quarterback -- that's why he traded for Lance in the first place. So it seems we'll see Shanahan's masterplan for the two quarterbacks this Sunday.

I expect Lance to play at least 10 snaps against the Lions, because I believe Shanahan wants the story to be about how successful his two-quarterback system is. I don't think he wants the story to be about Garoppolo or Lance. I believe Shanahan wants the story to be about him and his system, because he always wants to be the star.

Still, it's possible Lance will hand off every time he's on the field. Maybe he'll keep the ball and run a few times as well. Who knows, maybe Shanahan will let him throw the ball once.

Whatever happens, expect Garoppolo and Lance to replace each other frequently. Call it tag team quarterbacking.

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Chris Simms says he 'would be scared' to start Trey Lance in 2021

Though Kyle Shanahan has declined to come out and say it directly, all indications are that Jimmy Garoppolo will start Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, who will open their 2021 season in Detroit. Former NFL quarterback and current NBC analyst Chris Simms said that after watching No. 3 overall...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

The Trey Lance Era Looms Over Jimmy Garoppolo

Jason Smith: “Jimmy Garoppolo basically revealed himself that he was named the 49ers’ starting QB. But let's be honest, how long is he really going to be the starter of this team? In my opinion, not very long. Why? Because not once this preseason has Kyle Shanahan committed to either Jimmy, or rookie Trey Lance. I can understand seeing what both guys are capable of, but any time Shanahan is asked the question he basically gaslights the media for even bringing it up. Even Bill Belichick gave us more in the Cam Newton and Mac Jones competition. This has been under a shroud of secrecy for so long, I have doubts Jimmy will be the starter beyond this week.”
NFL
49erswebzone.com

Trey Lance gets back to throwing footballs after finger injury

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance the Wednesday before the 49ers' season opener vs. the Lions was back throwing after his finger injury. More San Francisco 49ers News. Trey Lance ditches finger splint but still...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
49erswebzone.com

Trey Lance Ditches Finger Brace But Still Isn’t Throwing

SANTA CLARA -- This is good news. During practice on Monday, Trey Lance did not wear a brace on the index finger he broke last Sunday in the 49ers preseason finale against the Raiders. Last week, Lance wore a stiff brace and a bandage on the finger and didn't throw a football. Instead, he ...Continue reading.
NFL
SF

49ers to Assess Trey Lance Before Sunday; Updates on Jalen Hurd, Others

As the 49ers are set to take on the Detroit Lions to open the 2021 regular season, there are still a few question marks surrounding San Francisco's No. 3 overall pick. ﻿Trey Lance﻿ is working his way back from a chipped bone in his finger suffered in the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders that modified his practices last week.
NFL
SF

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Trey Lance

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, September 9. As the 49ers are set to take on the Detroit Lions to open the 2021 regular season, there are still a few question marks surrounding San Francisco's No. 3 overall pick. Trey Lance is working his way back from a chipped bone in his finger suffered in the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders that modified his practices last week.
NFL
49erswebzone.com

49ers observations: Trey Lance loses splint, still not throwing

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance still has a big hurdle to cross before the 49ers' season opener. More San Francisco 49ers News. Trey Lance no longer has splint on finger but still isn't throwing...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Scout who worked with Belichick says 49ers’ Trey Lance is easy to defeat

After charting all 100 of 49ers’ quarterback (QB) Trey Lance’s preseason plays he participated in – – it has been revealed how to defeat him. When he is their full-time QB, Lance is most comfortable throwing to the intermediate to deep levels of the field on 1st down. Of his...
NFL
49erswebzone.com

49ers “not sure yet” about Trey Lance for Week One

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The signs that Jimmy Garoppolo will start at quarterback for the 49ers continue to mount and that's been the expected course of action for some time. A more uncertain part of the plan is how much the team will use Trey Lance before he is elevated to the top of the depth chart. We got [more]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
49erswebzone.com

Trey Lance doesn’t throw Monday, Brandon Aiyuk back at practice

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk took a step toward playing in Week One on Monday while quarterback Trey Lance‘s status remains unclear. Aiyuk took part in practice with the team for the first time in more than a week. Aiyuk has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but his return to action on Monday will [more]
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player found dead in his home from a suspected drug overdose

Keith McCants the former hard hitting linebacker from the University of Alabama was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the 53 year old was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office told...
NFL
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
379
Followers
557
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy