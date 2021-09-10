CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small town loses police force after every officer quits

Cover picture for the articleA small town in Missouri is currently without it’s own police force after their chief and remaining officers abruptly put in their resignations. Officials in Kimberling City reported that the force’s three officers, a sergeant, and the Chief decided to leave their posts for various reasons. Those with knowledge of...

Police chief, entire force abruptly quit at once in MO city

A Missouri police chief and all of his officers unexpectedly resigned from the police force late last month, reports revealed this week. The officers cited a myriad of reasons, including pay rate and not having the necessary tools to accomplish the job. Kimberling City Police Chief Craig Alexander tendered his...
Police chief and entire force quit 'unexpectedly' in Missouri town over pay and resources

A police department in Missouri has had all of its police officers resign, according to reports.Kimberling City Police Department has been severely impacted by all of its police officers quitting the force. A total of five officers handed in their notices; three officers, a sergeant and the chief of police.Craig Alexander. the former chief, reportedly told the town’s mayor that he wanted a new challenge and for development when he quit on 23 August. He is said to be going to work for the Branson West Police Department.The other officers gave reasons that ranged from a shortage of qualified...
