Small town loses police force after every officer quits

Portland, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Wednesday that Portland Police Officers are exempt from the city employee vaccine mandate. In a written statement to KXL, Mayor Wheeler said, “I am disappointed that we can’t hold all of our City employees to the same vaccine requirement. However, state law prohibits us from requiring vaccinations for police officers unless there’s a federal or state law, regulation or rule that mandates they get vaccinated. The Governor’s order mandating vaccines for health care workers initially appeared broad enough to cover police officers. However, the Oregon Health Authority came out with guidance recently stating that unless police officers provide direct or indirect medical care in a healthcare setting the Governor’s order likely does not apply. I still am strongly encouraging police officers to get vaccinated. Our City leaders have decided we want to lead by example, and science has proven that vaccines are the most effective tool to end this pandemic. It is critical that we do everything we can to minimize risk to our community members and co-workers. The City will continue to implement its vaccine requirement, but will ensure it is consistent with state law.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO