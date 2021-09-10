Ohio’s Jim Renacci On Biden’s Unconstitutional Mandate

Jim Renacci issued the following statement in response to Joe Biden’s unconstitutional COVID mandate that forces businesses to target their own employees.

“The pandemic and shutdown have already killed so many jobs and businesses, now Joe Biden and his new proposed COVID mandate wants to finish off the rest.

“What Biden is trying to do is pit employers against their employees with the threat of government fines if they do not comply. This unconstitutional mandate will not hold up in a court of law, but Biden has shown he is not worried about the lawfulness of his policies. He is more interested in inflicting as much pain as he can on businesses and people who believe in individual freedom and the right to make their own choices without the government interfering.

The hypocrisy of Biden and the Left is deafening. When it comes to vaccines and the freedom to make their own health decisions, they gladly support the government imposing their will and forcing everyone to comply without exceptions.

“Biden also stated: ‘If these governors won’t help, I will use my powers as president and get them out of the way.’

“We know that Mike DeWine does not have the courage or commitment to protect Ohioans and fight back against the Left’s radical agenda. That is why we need new leadership in Columbus and it starts with electing a true conservative who will fight for the people.”

