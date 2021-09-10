CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio’s Jim Renacci On Biden’s Unconstitutional Mandate

By Opinion
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxs62_0bsXUCTh00

Jim Renacci issued the following statement in response to Joe Biden’s unconstitutional COVID mandate that forces businesses to target their own employees.

“The pandemic and shutdown have already killed so many jobs and businesses, now Joe Biden and his new proposed COVID mandate wants to finish off the rest.

“What Biden is trying to do is pit employers against their employees with the threat of government fines if they do not comply. This unconstitutional mandate will not hold up in a court of law, but Biden has shown he is not worried about the lawfulness of his policies. He is more interested in inflicting as much pain as he can on businesses and people who believe in individual freedom and the right to make their own choices without the government interfering.

The hypocrisy of Biden and the Left is deafening. When it comes to vaccines and the freedom to make their own health decisions, they gladly support the government imposing their will and forcing everyone to comply without exceptions.

“Biden also stated: ‘If these governors won’t help, I will use my powers as president and get them out of the way.’

“We know that Mike DeWine does not have the courage or commitment to protect Ohioans and fight back against the Left’s radical agenda. That is why we need new leadership in Columbus and it starts with electing a true conservative who will fight for the people.”

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio gov thinks a law is making kids sick and says it’s unconstitutional. He won’t challenge it

Some are questioning Gov. Mike DeWine’s sincerity when he says he’s doing all he can to fight the spread of coronavirus among children. DeWine and the leaders of children’s hospitals are in a panic over the lack of masking in Ohio schools. Hospital admissions of children with covid are up 536% since July and the […] The post Ohio gov thinks a law is making kids sick and says it’s unconstitutional. He won’t challenge it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Charleston Press

At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
LAW
Washington Times

Biden paving way for Trump’s return, liberal strategists fear

The press has been brimming with negative news about President Biden — dwindling approval ratings, tepid poll numbers, rickety policy and unfortunate public gaffes. This trend could easily compromise Mr. Biden’s prime directive, some say. “Simply put, Biden’s mandate was to ensure that [Donald] Trump would never, ever, occupy the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deseret News

Why nearly half of states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Yellowhammer News

Cavanaugh on Biden vaccine mandate: ‘A desperate move to steal freedom from the American people’

Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) President Twinkle Cavanaugh lit into President Joe Biden over his administration’s decision to mandate that the nation’s businesses require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Cavanaugh gave a fiery speech at Tuesday’s meeting of the PSC, comparing Biden’s action with other restrictive measures his...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

Trump endorsements jolt GOP races

Staten Island borough president. Michigan state Senate. Arizona secretary of state. Donald Trump is endorsing candidates in party primary elections all the way down the ballot, a level of involvement that’s virtually unheard of among recent former presidents. What’s remarkable about Trump’s picks isn’t just their breadth — he’s endorsed...
MICHIGAN STATE
SFGate

QAnon believers have now convinced themselves Gavin Newsom's landslide recall win is actually good

QAnon believers set up a dynamic in which no Newsom victory would ever be accepted: In the weeks leading up the election, Telegram channels and forums popular on the far right pushed the belief that only a Larry Elder win was legitimate. All other options were deemed "rigged" or "fraud," as QAnon adherents almost unilaterally think that California has a Republican majority. In reality, there are 10 million registered Democrats in the state and 5.3 million Republicans. Biden received 63.48% of the vote in California in the 2020 election.
ELECTIONS
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
cbslocal.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Calls Pres. Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandate ‘A Mistake’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called President Joe Biden’s newly announced vaccine mandate affecting millions of American workers “a mistake” on Friday. The directive issued by Biden, a Democrat, a day earlier could require vaccines for as many as 100 million Americans, including private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

The incoherent logic behind Biden’s vaccine mandate

Nearly 80 years old and prone to verbal slips, President Joe Biden isn’t exactly known for being articulate with his words. But it’s one thing to forget things or jumble your words during a campaign stop or public event — hardly the end of the world. On matters of national policy, however, there’s no excuse. Yet, Biden’s new national vaccine mandate is rife with inconsistencies and incoherent arguments that make his verbal mistakes pale in comparison.
U.S. POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

