CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Choice should apply to vaccine, not 'only to killing babies on college campuses' -- MSU trustee

By Alan Stamm
deadlinedetroit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his eighth month on Michigan State's board, Patrick O'Keefe makes a show of his campaign pledge to "protect free[dom] ... for all members of the campus community." The trustee, whose degrees are in accounting and finance, disagrees harshly with a Covid vaccine mandate adopted two months ago by President Samuel L. Stanley, a Harvard Medical School graduate. The newcomer spoke out Friday during an in-person meeting streamed on Zoom, as The Detroit News relays:

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
msureporter.com

Coming to campus? Better be vaccinated

The Minnesota State University of Mankato has now implemented policies to monitor staff and students’ vaccination status. Starting Sept. 8 all Minnesota state employees will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status or participate in weekly testing for COVID-19. All MNSU students who come to campus, live on campus, or participate in campus activities will also be required to submit their vaccination status by Oct. 4 or be subject to weekly testing.
MINNESOTA STATE
flyernews.com

OPINION: Are vaccine mandates on college and university campuses a good idea?

Photo of Ren Sikes’s vaccine card, the Opinions Editor for Flyer News. Despite vaccine mandates being put into place at the University of Cincinnati and Ohio University, a vaccine mandate at the University of Dayton would likely have negative consequences. The UD Student News Digest has already addressed the question...
DAYTON, OH
newsofmillcreek.com

Edmonds College reopens campus

As of Tuesday, September 7th, the campus has reopened for service to students. Most offices will continue to have some virtual hours as well as in-person hours. Classes (online, hybrid, and face-to-face) begin on September 20th. Based on Washington State guidelines and proclamations issued by Governor Inslee, requirements for returning...
EDMONDS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
Detroit, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Vaccines
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Education
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Vaccines
wkar.org

MSU Trustee Blasts Vaccine Mandates

A Michigan State University trustee is criticizing higher education institutions like MSU for requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Republican Pat O’Keefe used his comment time at Friday’s trustees meeting to blast vaccine mandates. O’Keefe says the decision to vaccinate should be left up to individuals. “As to freedom...
MICHIGAN STATE
wmay.com

Some push back against college campus vaccination mandates

(The Center Square) – With a majority of colleges in Illinois requiring students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before attending classes, one organization is pushing back. Young Americans for Liberty is coordinating with student leaders at 23 public campuses around the country, including at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, to speak out against the forced mandates.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
verywellfamily.com

High COVID-19 Vaccination Rates on College Campuses Can Aid a Return to Normalcy

A large number of U.S. colleges are requiring that students get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to a new study, high vaccination rates are necessary for a return to normal campus activities. Colleges with vaccination rates higher than 90% may return to normalcy with minimal additional measures, like masking and...
COLLEGES
msu.edu

MSU President, trustees commemorate start of academic year

Michigan State University leaders commemorated the start of the 2021-22 academic year at the first in-person meeting of the Board of Trustees since February 2020. During the meeting, MSU leaders highlighted the university’s preliminary fall semester enrollment projections, totaling 49,860 undergraduate, graduate and graduate/professional students, a slight increase over last year’s fall enrollment. The university’s final enrollment numbers will be made available on Sept. 27.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Bloomfield College#Trustee#Covid#Harvard Medical School#Zoom#The Detroit News#The State News#The News
Voices of Monterey Bay

COVID protocols are fluid on college campuses

Alexis Garcia Rosales isn’t one of the 17 students who tested positive for COVID-19 at CSU Monterey Bay since Aug. 20, but he may have been close to getting infected. “All my classes are in Chapman because that’s where my math department is, and I think it was the second week someone did get COVID and they were from Chapman Hall,” Rosales said. As of Sept 10, Chapman Hall has been listed as a COVID contact location four times.
MONTEREY, CA
NBC4 Columbus

Helping Students Apply for College and Financial Aid

The college application process can be a stressful one for both students and parents. A big part of it all is the cost. That’s where scholarships and financial aid can play a huge part in deciding where to go. Today we look at the many options available at a liberal...
COLLEGES
cbs2iowa.com

Women outpacing men on college campuses

WASHINGTON (SBG) - U.S. colleges and universities have 1.5 million fewer students compared with five years ago - and men accounted for 71% of the decline, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The split at Cedarville University has been consistent for ten years: 55% women, 45% men....
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
msu.edu

First-generation farmworker student begins college career at MSU

Luz Vazquez Hernandez is a first-year and first-generation student at Michigan State University. A daughter of parents who are migrant farmers from Mulberry, Florida, Vazquez Hernandez is the second in her family to attend MSU. Her brother Juan is a senior. Her father helped her move in at the start...
MICHIGAN STATE
escalontimes.com

Delta College Trustees Approve Vaccine Mandate

Determined to do its part to end the pandemic, San Joaquin Delta College will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees. Students must be fully vaccinated in order to register for any Spring Semester classes that meet in person. This approach allows students who have not yet begun the vaccination process time to become fully vaccinated before signing up for classes.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ucdavis.edu

Campus Featured in ‘The College Tour’

Most UC Davis tour guides show off the campus to a dozen or so people at a time. But this is very different. Nine students and an alumna share their stories in a new episode of “The College Tour” — with the potential to reach millions on streaming platforms. The...
DAVIS, CA
Branding Iron Online

Campus mask mandate should be extended

Last spring, the newspaper published an op-ed in favor of getting vaccinated that I wrote. As the Delta variant tears through the US, hurting US economic recovery and sending the death toll to above 1500 a day, I am only more strongly committed to that position. A recent New York...
BUSINESS
CBS Denver

Colorado State University Prepares More Isolation Rooms On Campus As COVID Delta Variant Cases Rise

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– As the Delta variant of COVID-19 surges in Northern Colorado, filling nearly all ICU beds between Larimer and Weld counties, Colorado State University is moving forward with preparing more isolation rooms on their campus. CSU has notified 65 students in the Westfall Hall dormitory of their intent to move them to new rooms as the campus prepares to add an additional two floors worth of quarantine isolation rooms to their list of options for housing ill students. (file photo credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus) CBS4’s Dillon Thomas learned the 11th and 12th floor of Westfall, the top...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy