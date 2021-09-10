Proponents Bet On ETH Imitating Bitcoin’s 2017 Move To Net $20,000 By December
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has had one of the best runs these past months. Despite many Altcoins overthrowing the ones ahead of them, Ether bulls have held on to the second spot firmly for years. Interestingly, the asset is now primed to take on the only Cryptocurrency above it; Bitcoin. Many key players have suggested that Ether is strong enough to unseat Bitcoin.zycrypto.com
