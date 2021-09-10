Police: Victim defends himself, shoots at 2 attempting to break into car at Buckhead shopping plaza

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a shopping plaza where they said the victim was defending himself as others attempted to break into his car. Officers said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Peachtree Battle Shopping Plaza, which is located in the 2300 block of Peachtree Road in Buckhead. According to police, a man was walking out of the Publix in the plaza when he noticed two men breaking into his car.