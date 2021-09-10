CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Men From Streator And Ottawa Rounded Up In Cocaine Bust

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree alleged cocaine dealers have been rounded up. On Thursday, members of the Tri-DENT task force worked with other law enforcement in La Salle and Livingston County to arrest 39-year-old Bradley Thompson of Streator and 59-year-old Rodney Wells and 56-year-old Teddy Wheeler both of Ottawa. All three men are charged with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond for Thompson has been set at 2 million dollars while Wells and Wheeler are staring at a bond amount of a million dollars.

Spring Valley police mum on crash victim and subsequent search

Spring Valley Police saying nothing about a Sunday car crash and a failed search for the victim. It happened in the Route 6 curves east of Spring Valley. It's believed that a car left the eastbound lanes and ended up on its top before 6am. Spring Valley police and EMS personnel could not find any occupant. Utica Fire Department came with a drone and searched until late morning. The effort was terminated around 10am and was unsuccessful.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
starvedrock.media

