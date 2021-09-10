Men From Streator And Ottawa Rounded Up In Cocaine Bust
Three alleged cocaine dealers have been rounded up. On Thursday, members of the Tri-DENT task force worked with other law enforcement in La Salle and Livingston County to arrest 39-year-old Bradley Thompson of Streator and 59-year-old Rodney Wells and 56-year-old Teddy Wheeler both of Ottawa. All three men are charged with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond for Thompson has been set at 2 million dollars while Wells and Wheeler are staring at a bond amount of a million dollars.www.starvedrock.media
