Newton Says He Was Surprised To Get Cut

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article-FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton says he was caught by surprise by his release by New England and believes his weeklong absence near the end of training camp due to a mishap related to COVID-19 testing protocols contributed to coach Bill Belichick’s decision. In a video posted on social media, Newton says he doesn’t plan to retire from football and believes rookie Mac Jones will have success as Patriots quarterback. Jones, the 15th overall pick in April’s draft, became the first quarterback ever selected in the first round by Belichick during 21-year tenure in New England.

