WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Child Care Partners opened their new family services center Wednesday morning. “We have been at the top of the downtown post office for many, many years and this facility is so much more accessible and easy to get to, parking and everything,” said Keri Goins, executive director of Child Care Partners. “Our goal has always been that we are doing all the wrap around services that we need to be doing to keep our family strong.”

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO