Lincoln, NE

Gov. Ricketts issues Patriot Day statement, "heroes of 9/11 will forever be remembered"

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — In honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement ahead of Patriot Day. “Twenty years ago, our nation experienced the shock and horror of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. No one old enough to remember September 11, 2001 will ever forget that day. Even two decades later, memories come flooding back from the events of that morning.”

