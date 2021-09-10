Central Catholic seizes control early in 41-6 win over Findlay

Central Catholic opened Three Rivers Athletic Conference play looking like the Irish of old by dominating all three facets in a thoroughly convincing 41-6 win over Findlay on Friday night.

Central led 27-0 at the half and then forced a running clock in the third quarter at Gallagher Stadium.

The Irish, who have captured seven of the 10 conference titles since the league's inception in 2011, had open the 2021 campaign at 1-2 after a challenging non-conference schedule.

But Central, which is aiming for a fourth straight conference championship, amassed 351 yards of total offense with 250 passing and 111 rushing against a Findlay team that also is expected to contend for the title.

Junior quarterback Ty'Waun Clark accounted for four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing. Clark completed 16 of 19 passes for 231 yards and opened the game with a 62-yard strike to senior wide receiver Sam Lee for Central (2-2, 1-0 TRAC).

“I was just taking what the defense gave us and left it up to God,” said Clark, who came into the game with 466 passing yards in the first three games. “Shout out to my linemen. They gave me enough time to put points up on the board and throw great passes.”

Lee used his length (6-foot-6) and speed to finish with four catches for 119 yards. Junior wideout Javon Murphy had seven catches for 89 yards. Senior running back Josh Watson finished with a game-high 62 rushing yards

“We have a lot of weapons [like] Sam, a 6-6 guy,” Clark said.

The Irish defense limited Findlay to just 200 total yards (145 rushing and 55 passing) with many of those yards coming in the late stages of the game with the second string inserted.

“We were stifling on defense and offensively we got it going and the special teams did a great job,” Central coach Greg Dempsey said. “We had a lot of big plays and we put some drives together. It's great to have the capability of throwing the football. That's the strength of our team right now. But we've got better on both sides of the ball.”

The Irish defense was equally impressive as Central seized control early, taking a 20-0 lead after one quarter over visiting Findlay (2-2, 0-1).

Findlay freshman quarterback Ryan Montgomery, who had thrown for 220 yards and four scores in his varsity debut last week against Bowling Green, was heavily pressured all night. Montgomery, a young phenom who has already earned scholarship offers from Michigan, Penn State, and Toledo, completed 11 of 19 passes for 57 yards in his second varsity start.

Watson scored on an eight-yard run to put the Irish up 34-0 with 6:25 left in the third quarter and forced the running clock. Back-up running back Chris Edmonds then scored on a six-yard run as Central took a 41-0 lead with 2:09 left in the third.

Findlay ended the shutout when Alexander Theis, who finished with a team-high 52 rushing yards, scored on a 23-yard run with one minute left in regulation.

On the first snap of the game, Central Catholic scored on a 62-yard TD strike from Clark to Lee. It took just 10 seconds for Lee to split two Findlay defenders and sprint in up the middle for the instant score.

“Obviously we were 1-2 coming into league play and we wanted to start off fast and then keep our foot on the gas,” Lee said. “The first play getting a touchdown was huge. Everyone was hyped on the sideline and it gave us all energy.”

The point-after attempt was blocked, but Central went up 6-0 just 14 seconds into the contest.

“That was very big,” Clark said. “Coach Dempsey talked about how we weren't going to just come in and win the game.”

Central then seized a 13-0 lead as Clark hooked up again with Lee on a TD strike. This one was from 31 yards out. On a 50/50 ball in the end zone, Lee out-jumped Findlay DB Terrion Ross (5-11). Although Ross came down with the ball, Lee already had possession and the official ruled it a TD.

“We knew we had great receivers. We just needed to get chemistry and our running game is starting to improve,” Lee said. “[Ty'Waun] is a very good quarterback. He just needs a little more experience and he's going to be great.”

The Irish defense forced three Findlay punts in the first quarter.

Central then took a 20-0 lead with 3:50 left in the opening quarter as Clark scored on an 11-yard keeper. The Irish scored on each of their first three possessions.

Central lost to Lakewood St. Edward 33-10 in the season and home opener on Aug. 20. The Irish lost to Cleveland Benedictine 24-14 on the road in Week 2, then they blanked Olentangy Orange 28-0 on the road to earn their first win of the season last week.

Dempsey called the quick start against Findlay a huge confidence builder.

“Even though we got a win last week, you're still wondering where you are at coming off those first two games,” he said. “The biggest thing was that we started out quick last week but then we kind of stalled. So it was great to see us keep going tonight.”

Central defensive back Peyton Reasonover picked off Montgomery late in the first quarter, and the Irish then took a 27-0 lead on Clark's third TD toss of the game. This time, Clark hooked up with Watson on an 8-yard pass with 6:29 left in the first half. The Irish converted on a fourth-and-14 situation at the Findlay 32 to keep the drive alive as they scored on four of their first five possessions.

Findlay's Donovan Harris finally put an end to Central's offensive momentum with a drive-ending sack late in the first half.

Clark had thrown for 179 yards and three scores and rushed for 30 yards and another score at the half. Lee had all 114 receiving yards at the break.

“But there are definitely things we have to work on,” Dempsey said. “We need to get the running game going more consistently. It's starting to evolve. Josh Watson is getting yards after contact, and he's making teams honor the run game.”

Montgomery began to find some rhythm to start the third quarter as he completed passes of 3, 14, and 13 yards to start the half. But Central stopped the Trojans on fourth-and-4 from midfield and took over in Findlay territory.

Dempsey recalled starting future NFL QB Deshawn Kizer as a freshman about 10 years ago.

“Everyone will throw a lot at [Montgomery]. But that young man is going to be just fine,” Dempsey said.

Central Catholic, which played two undefeated teams in non-conference play to open the season, is predicted to win it all in 2021 by the league coaches. Findlay, which is picked to finish third in the TRAC, also earned a first-place nod in the preseason coaches poll.

“I've turned page already,” Dempsey said. “But these kids get to enjoy it tonight. They should be very proud of the effort they gave. It's been a good two weeks after a rough two weeks.”

Central plays at St. John's Jesuit (2-1) next Friday. The Titans fell 7-6 to Lima Senior on Friday.

“It's St. John's,” Clark said. “It's going to be a big game. We've picked it up now.”