10 Fun STEM Activities for Kids

School has started and now is the time to make an important decision — what to include in the lunches you are sending the kids off to school with. This is a good time to teach healthy eating habits and also make the food fun for the kids to eat. It is easy to get in a rut with the lunches, so think of ways to avoid that. To have more variety one mom sets out three baskets containing fruits, vegetables and snacks. She lets the kids choose one item from each basket to include in their lunch box, along with a sandwich or other protein source. Remember always to practice safe food habits and have a way to keep perishable foods chilled. You can also make the lunch time more special and let the kids know you are thinking about them by including a written note or funny riddle in with the lunch.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO