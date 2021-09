Bus services are facing disruption across several regions of the UK due to a driver shortage which has been catalysed by Brexit and Covid.Local authorities in Lincolnshire and parts of Northern Ireland have advised parents to make their own arrangements for travelling to school this week because there are not enough drivers to take the usual numbers of children.Lincolnshire County Council said the move, which coincides with the start of the new school year, was due to "challenges currently faced by transport providers in retaining and recruiting drivers".Bus routes in Somerset and York have also been hit by cancellations or...

TRAFFIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO