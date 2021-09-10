2021 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: Wyatt Kalynuk climbs to No. 8
Second City Hockey’s 2021-22 preseason Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25 series ranks the organization’s top 25 players under the age of 25 by Oct. 1, 2021. The rankings are determined by a composite score from all four SCH writers. Each participant used their own metric of current ability and production against future projection to rank each player. All four ballots will be released after the series is completed.www.chatsports.com
