A local restaurant group is closing two of its Rochester restaurants, saying the ongoing impact of COVID and continued staffing challenges are too much to overcome. Boxcar Hippie, a burrito restaurant, and Porch Fried Chicken will each be open through Sept. 19, according to posts on each eatery's social media pages from over the weekend. They'll be doing only takeout and delivery over the course of their remaining days.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO