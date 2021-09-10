The Boys season 3 filming: Jensen Ackles wraps filming, talks ‘coincidence’

For everyone out there who loves This Is Us, we’re inching ever closer to the beginning of the end — and the starting of production. In a post on his Instagram Stories this weekend, none other than Jack himself in Milo Ventimiglia confirmed that he’s already done his virus testing for the start of filming. With that in mind, let’s all prepare for the deluge of emotions that come with the final season. It’s the final “first day” the cast and crew will have together, and by far this will be the most important season to date. Just think of all the loose ends that need to be tied up!

