CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Boys season 3 filming: Jensen Ackles wraps filming, talks ‘coincidence’

cartermatt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we may be waiting for a little while longer still to see The Boys season 3 premiere on Amazon, we can at least pass along good news today! One of the show’s most-prominent new additions is now done with production, and he posted a fun little video to prove it.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
TVLine

Fall TV Preview 2021: Exclusive Scoop and Photos on 20+ Returning Favorites!

After an odd, erratic, pandemic-altered year of television, something akin to a regular fall TV season has returned — and so, too, has our annual Fall TV Preview. Before Premiere Week officially kicks off on Monday, Sept. 20, Team TVLine has compiled the below overview of nearly two dozen returning favorites, packed with exclusive scoop and photos you won’t find anywhere else.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Star Confirms Exit with Heartfelt Video

Law & Order: SVU fans were understandably shocked and upset when it was reported that both Demore Barnes and Jamie Gray Hyder would be exiting the series in season 23. The reasoning has not been revealed by the show or Wolf Entertainment, but Hyder did previously confirm the report. Barnes, who plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland on the show, previously wrote a post on social media that explained he was dealing with a death in the family, and that a full statement would be coming at a later date. That date is now here, as Barnes took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to the fans, his castmates, the crew, and Wolf Entertainment, and during the statement, he revealed that he's still not completely sure why the decision was made. You can read his full statement below.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Ackles
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise season 7: Are Brendan and Pieper still together?

Following what happened on last night’s Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode, are Brendan and Pieper still together? It’s fair to say that this relationship is being tested right now in the biggest possible way. Ever since what we saw with Pieper’s arrival to Paradise, the duo has seen their...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Knives Out 2 Wraps Filming for Netflix

Director Rian Johnson has announced that filming has wrapped on Knives Out 2. Johnson started shooting the sequel for Netflix in June, wrapping the first half of production in Greece by the end of July. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the director revealed that the project is now officially wrapped. He also mentions the new movie Annette, giving high praise to director Leos Carax.
TV & VIDEOS
marketresearchtelecast.com

An actor of This is Us revealed that the last season began filming

Every time there is less for This is Us come to an end. A news that, without a doubt, saddens its followers who for a few years now have faithfully followed the NBC drama created by Dan Fogelman. With the end of your fifth season, the series’ producers announced a sixth and last part. There is still no official news about a spin-off or about whether the story will continue in one way or another, so for now we just have to wait for those last episodes.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6: Is filming going to be starting soon?

For everyone out there who loves This Is Us, we’re inching ever closer to the beginning of the end — and the starting of production. In a post on his Instagram Stories this weekend, none other than Jack himself in Milo Ventimiglia confirmed that he’s already done his virus testing for the start of filming. With that in mind, let’s all prepare for the deluge of emotions that come with the final season. It’s the final “first day” the cast and crew will have together, and by far this will be the most important season to date. Just think of all the loose ends that need to be tied up!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Music Video#Stormfront
SuperHeroHype

The Boys Cast Wraps Production on Season 3

Another season of The Boys is officially in the can. Several actors from the hit Amazon series have taken to social media to announce the end of filming on season 3. Jack Quaid (Hughie) and Karl Urban (Butcher) were both flying back home from the set when they posted their own masked selfies to confirm the news. They also thanked the crew members who kept them COVID-safe during the shoot. Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles, who is joining the show as Soldier Boy, posted his own video. Apparently, his last day on The Boys also marks the one year anniversary of his last day on the Supernatural set. Check out what the actors had to say below.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Lucifer Season 6 Filmed?

Since its premiere in January 25, 2016, ‘Lucifer’ has ruled the hearts of the audiences with its charming supernatural fantasy storytelling and Tom Ellis’ charming performance as the titular character. Developed for television by Tom Kapinos, the series is based on the eponymous DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. It follows the earthly adventures of Lucifer Morningstar, a fallen angel turned Devil who resides in Los Angeles and works with local law enforcement as a consultant.
TV SERIES
E! News

Why Jensen Ackles Is Thinking About Supernatural on His Last Day Filming The Boys

Watch: Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion. Jensen Ackles may be on a new show, but Supernatural is still on the forefront of his mind. On Friday, Sept. 10, the 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to commemorate the last day of filming for season three of The Boys. And, in this celebratory video, Ackles highlighted a sweet connection between his new show and the one that launched him into fame.
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

The protagonists of The Boys celebrate in networks the end of the filming of season 3

The Boys, the popular superhero series from Amazon Prime Video based on the homonymous comic, has finished filming from its third season. This has been shared by some of its protagonists on social networks, announcing the end of the filming phase to fully enter post-production for its next premiere on the streaming platform, on a date yet to be announced.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
World War II
darkhorizons.com

M:I-7 & “The Boys” S3 Wrap Filming

Two major productions have wrapped up. Finally, after a year-and-a-half from the planned kick-off of filming and multiple delays, Christopher McQuarrie’s “Mission: Impossible 7” has wrapped its shoot. Gaffer Martin Smith shared an Instagram photo with himself and other crew members posing with a clapper board reading: “Mission Complete! 2020–2021”...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Has Finished Filming, According to Karl Urban

After a long shoot that began in February, it looks like production on Season Three of The Boys has finally wrapped. Star Karl Urban, the man behind everyone’s crass favorite, Billy Butcher, took to Instagram to announce and celebrate the completion of yet another season of the Amazon superhero parody, which he describes as “next level bat s**t crazy." Just what we'd expect.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Who is Clayton Echard? Meet ABC’s rumored new Bachelor star

Who is Clayton Echard? According to a number of reports that are out there, he is currently poised to be the next star of The Bachelor. This has yet to be confirmed by ABC, but Variety and multiple other publications are reporting the news after a production crew was spotted in his Missouri hometown.
CELEBRITIES
darkhorizons.com

“Predator” Film “Skulls” Wraps Filming

Cinematographer Jeff Cutter has confirmed that filming on Dan Trachtenberg’s “Skulls,” an apparent fifth feature in the “Predator” franchise, has wrapped in Calgary, Alberta. Amber Midthunder (“Legion”) stars in the lead role in the project with Dakota Beavers and Dane Diliergo also onboard. This prequel is rumored to be set...
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 spoilers: More Kendall, Joe fallout

We know that Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 is going to feature a literal storm rolling in to the Mexico filming location. As it turns out, there’s also an emotional storm — one that could lead to Kendall leaving the show altogether. At the end of this past...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy