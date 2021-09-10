SMa.r.t. Column: Stop the Steroids

Santa Monicans face the usual fears of crime, Covid-19 and its collapsing job and housing impact including the coming eviction avalanche. Unfortunately, interest groups in Sacramento keep trying to monetize these crises by forcing cities and counties to amp up construction using a janga pile of dangerous new zoning regulations that are unnecessary and beyond financial and ecological sustainability. These financial interests, including financiers, realtors and construction unions want to cash out before the whole enterprise, fueled by federal debt, screeches to a halt.